© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool
How Cristina Gutiérrez used homefield advantage at Rally Andalucia
The Spanish rallying sensation hands Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team their first-ever race victory. Get the racing line on Gutiérrez’s win as well as the other big takeaways from Rally Andalucia.
A dusty 1,000km against the clock in southern Spain has got the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country-Rallies underway. With multiple Dakar champions in attendance, as well as a clutch of first-timers, this was always going to be an unpredictable edition of Rally Andalucia.
Let’s find out who got their World Cup season off to a flyer with a few takeaways from southern Spain.
It's a home win for Cristina Gutiérrez
Last year saw the inaugural edition of Rally Andalucia take place and it proved to be a life-changing race for Cristina Gutiérrez. Before the rally, Gutiérrez hadn't been signed up to race in Extreme E and she hadn't yet joined the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team. In the wake of the 2020 Rally Andalucia all that had changed. Surely things couldn't be any better for the 29-year-old at this season's edition of the rally?
Things have got even better for Gutiérrez. This year she won the rally. The Spanish driver took the overall victory in the T3 class to hand the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team their first-ever rally victory. Alongside co-driver Francois Cazalet the duo placed their OT3 machine in the top three in their class on all four stages in Spain. So, despite not winning a stage, they won the rally overall. There's an important rally-raid lesson in there if you can spot it.
"Once again, Rally Andalucia remains an important race for me," Gutiérrez said on the finish line. "Winning a world championship race is a dream for me. This victory is dedicated to the entire team."
Victory for a returning hero
Defending their Rally Andalucia T1 car class title were Qatari ace Nasser Al-Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel. The duo roared away from the start line to win the prologue and the opening stage, establishing a lead that they held until the chequered flag flew in Spain.
"We had fun this week and to get another win here feels great," three-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah said. "We enjoyed the landscape and also fighting with our rivals. From the very start we were here to defend our title from last year."
More local legends in attendance
It was perennial rival Carlos Sainz who Al-Attiyah pipped to the post to take the car category win. Second-placed Sainz was joined at Rally Andalucia by fellow Spaniard Laia Sanz. The Extreme E team-mates both raced MINI John Cooper Works Rally in Spain. For Sanz it was a first rally-raid in a car after finishing the last 11 editions of the Dakar Rally as the top placed female biker.
"The positive thing is that we were able to do a lot of kilometres and also that we kept the car in one piece," Sanz revealed after the race. "I think I've improved a lot as a driver this week."
A Swede steps up
Another car class rally-raid debut was made by former DTM and WRX champion Mattias Ekström. After driving his first Dakar earlier this year in a Yamaha YXZ1000R side-by-side machine, Ekström and compatriot Emil Bergkvist stepped up to the T1 category in Spain. In the hot seat of a MINI John Cooper Works Buggy, the Swede scored himself a Top 5 result in the T1 race.
A flurry of stage wins
The T3 race at Rally Andalucia was absolutely dominated by the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team. In addition to Gutiérrez's overall victory, the young squad set the fastest time in their class throughout the rally. In fact, the youngsters were able to run their OT3 alongside the quickest T1 machines. There were a pair of stage wins for newcomer Guillaume de Mevius, as well as 18-year-old Seth Quintero, before gearbox trouble extinguished both of their shots at an overall win.