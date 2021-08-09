The WRC wait is almost over for Belgium and local hero Thierry Neuville

No pressure Thierry Neuville , but a nation expects this week. And, as the World Rally Championship lands in Belgium for the first time, nobody expects more than the Belgian himself.

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium , round eight of this year’s WRC, is the realisation of a good number of dreams. But the biggest dreamer has to be Neuville.

“Of course it’s special to come home,” said the Hyundai Motorsport driver. “I have done this rally a few times, including in 2019 when I was able to use the i20 Coupe WRC – the car I actually use in the world championship.

“Always the dream was to come here for a WRC round and it’s really nice to think we are just a few days from this moment. It’s good for the fans and good for the sport in Belgium.”

And for Thierry? Is it good for you?

“I hope, yes,” he grinned. “The rest of the guys know that I’m the only one of us to have driven this event in the World Rally Car. A lot of the chances will depend on the conditions this week. We are third on the road and it’s possible to win from this place.”

Neuville carries the hopes of his home crowd © Damien Rosso/Red Bull Content Pool

What does a Belgian WRC round look like?

It’s an all-asphalt affair. But that doesn’t mean it’s straightforward. Germany’s world championship counter is all Tarmac, but the surface and grip level on some stages changes on a corner-by-corner basis. Belgium will be the same.

And that’s before the weather’s been factored in.

Even in the summer, the clouds can gather quickly and turn sunshine to rain. After a fortnight of wet weather, rally manager Alain Penasse is optimistic for the week ahead.

“I think,” he said, “you will be able to sit outside for your lunch… but it will be worth taking a pullover with you!

“Right now the stages are quite wet, but we know the roads dry quickly with some sun and wind – and that’s what we have forecast for the rally week.”

For the first time in the rally’s history, the competitors will venture almost 300km from Ypres in Belgium’s north-west to Spa-Francorchamps in the south-east for two stages. Basing the event’s final day around the world-famous circuit is a sensible move from Penasse, allowing fans from the country’s four corners to experience the WRC for the first time. But he knows Spa and the famous Francorchamps microclimate.

“Anybody who follows Formula 1 knows how the weather can change in this circuit,” said Penasse. “It’s possible the rain can come and play a part in this rally right up until the finish.”

Neuville pins a bend on asphalt © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Who’s afraid of the rain?

None of the drivers are afraid of the rain. But they are keenly aware of what it will do to the stages. Ypres is a rally where drivers will cut their way through virtually every corner. It’s a rally where the racing line is several feet off the road, with a wheel and an apex in the ditch.

What comes of driving across wet grass? Mud. Lots of it. Especially when you have World Rally Cars ploughing the grass banks. If it stays wet, the road will become more and more dirty, leaving the drivers following the leading cars with no option but to take the same cuts.

Neuville’s team-mate and Ypres winner last time out Craig Breen said: “You have to take the cut. If you don’t, if you try to keep to the line on the road, you’ll be in the mud and off. It takes a fair bit of commitment in the high speed sections, to follow the lines from those ahead. But it’s the only way.

“It’s a fantastic rally. It’s such a different challenge from anything else we’ve seen in the world championship. Yes, it’s Tarmac, but we’ve got concrete, broken concrete, good fresh asphalt then cobbles. Cobblestones! The surface and grip changes are a real feature.

“And Belgium’s such a rally country, it’ll be a fantastic atmosphere.”

Potentially, Sébastien Ogier ’s the driver in the box seat. The championship leader is first on the road when the rally gets underway on Friday afternoon (Renties Ypres Rally Belgium runs a slightly different format, with the first day’s action coming after a Friday morning shakedown and running into the darkness at nine o’clock on Friday night). Whatever the weather, he’ll enjoy the cleanest conditions offering the most grip.