You'll be even more buzzing for WRC in Croatia after reading this

Eight weeks on from the short days and the darkness of Arctic Rally Finland, the World Rally Championship bursts into warmer climes with a second consecutive all-new adventure this week. Round three means a first trip to Croatia.

Granted, Zagreb might not have the same extreme feeling engendered by a Lapland winter, but the first all-asphalt WRC round in 20 months will still ask some serious questions of the crews and their cars.

Hello Croatia

The WRC’s first visit to the eastern shores of the Adriatic Sea will provide one of the most challenging tarmac rallies in recent years. The roads are a mix of everything between fast and flowing and slow and technical. They’re generally abrasive – hard work for the Pirelli tyres – but, crucially, new and unfamiliar for everybody.

And that’s particularly good news for Sébastien Ogier .

Ogier is enjoying his farewell tour in 2021. The seven-time champ was supposed to be retired by now, but last year’s pandemic-ravaged season was no way for one of the sport’s titans to sign-off. So, he’s back and smiling – especially about what’s coming this week.

“It’s not so often,” said Ogier. “When you’ve been in the sport as long as me, that you have something completely new, like this event will be. It’s going to be interesting.”

When Ogier landed on planet WRC in 2008, the World Rally Championship was quite a different place. There was, for example, no opportunity to dial up every single onboard video from every single factory driver. No chance to drill down into their secrets.

The WRC’s viewing revolution has transformed the lot of the global rally fan. But it’s frustrated the heck out of Ogier. He’s watched newbie after newbie waltz in, watch his in-car footage and learn tricks he traded for years of experience.

Not this time.

Croatia Rally is that most level of playing fields. Nobody’s been before. That means no onboards, no leg-ups, no favours.

The drivers have two reconnaissance passes at 80kph before the event starts on Friday, then they strap themselves into the world’s fastest rally cars and winner takes all over the following three days.

Could Kalle Rovanperä set two records this weekend? © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Croatia’s not the only first…

Apart from where we’re going, there are plenty more WRC firsts this week. This is the first time 20-year-old Kalle Rovanperä has led the championship going into a rally. It’s the first all-asphalt round for Pirelli’s full range of Tarmac-spec tyres (Rallye Monte-Carlo is classed as a winter event).

And, interestingly, Croatia will be the first asphalt event since Rallye Deutschland, 2019, meaning Rovanperä, Ogier, Elfyn Evans (all Toyota), and Ott Tänak and Craig Breen (both Hyundai) will start this nature of rally for the first time in their current cars.

For M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Gus Greensmith, this is his first event with new co-driver Chris Patterson.

Adrien Fourmaux takes to the snowy roads around Rovaniemi © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The next big thing from France?

The Greensmith-Patterson partnership isn’t the biggest news from the UK-based M-Sport squad. The big story aboard a factory Ford Fiesta WRC in Zagreb this week is Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux.

Fourmaux joined Malcolm Wilson’s team for the 2019 season. Since then he’s served his apprenticeship driving in the second tier WRC2 series, but this week is what he’s been waiting for. The moment has arrived

France, as you might remember, has a solid recent history in rallying. As a nation, it’s only been beaten to the WRC drivers’ title once in the past 17 years (Tänak in 2019). Sébastien Loeb dominated for nine-tenths of a decade, while seven-time title winner Ogier is still the king. But Ogier’s departure is almost upon us and the big question is whether Fourmaux’s the man to carry on that line of extraordinary success?

“It’s not my first time with the car,” he said, referencing a dominant Fiesta WRC win at the Rallylegend event last year, “but it is the first time I will drive against the world’s best.”

“There’s so much for me to learn,” he added, as his voice trailed away, signalling that the magnitude of the undertaking and the full weight that’s coming into the land on the shoulders of the 25-year-old. “I know the challenge will be big, but it’s also one that I’m so excited for.”

Legions of French rally fans are in a similar state of excitement for both the short-term and, for them, hopefully long-term future.

But the best thing about this week, is that the wait’s over. Two months down the road from round two – a gap bigger even than the off-season between 2020 and 2021 – the World Rally Championship is on the road again.