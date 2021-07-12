Strap in, it's that time of year again when WRC takes a trip to Estonia

Last year, just a few days before departing his teenage years, Kalle Rovanperä arrived at Rally Estonia among the favourites. The Tartu-based 2020 event was his fourth start in a World Rally Car. But still, he was among the favourites.

Seventh after a quick dash around a park in the suburbs, he emerged from the first stage of significance fastest. And in the lead. What’s more, he hadn’t stretched himself. Then the puncture. A slender lead was swapped for a near half-minute deficit and eighth place.

Two days later, he’d risen to fifth at the finish. He hadn’t come for fifth.

It was only much later in the season that he admitted he’d really fancied his chances in Estonia. Finnish born, fast roads are second nature to the son of one-time world rally winner Harri.

Rovanperä excelled at home, finishing second at Arctic Rally Finland © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

And there was an affinity with the Baltics. As an 11-year-old, he drove his Toyota Starlet in a series of Estonian Rallysprints before moving on to become the talk of the Latvian Rally Championship.

That was a decade ago. Rovanperä hasn’t forgotten.

“I like this place,” he said. “Last year was, of course, disappointing, but, still, I have driven a lot on roads like these. I hope we have a good feeling and a clean rally.”

A good feeling and a clean rally could be enough for Rovanperä to break his WRC duck.

Rovanperä is out for victory in Estonia © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool Estonia can be a good event to turn things in a better direction for us Kalle Rovanperä

Almost as important as bagging that first win for the 20-year-old is turning around his recent championship fortunes. After finishing second at Arctic Rally Finland, he crashed in Croatia, suffered mechanical issues in Portugal and Sardinia then lead the Safari before getting stuck in the sand.

“Estonia can be a good event to turn things in a better direction for us in the second half of the season,” he added.

Ironically, Rovanperä’s miserable first half of the season could be the key to turning things around in Estonia. He starts the 319km, 24-stage event sixth on the road – that means five cars ahead of him sweeping loose gravel from the surface, providing him with the best grip and the fastest line.

Tänak’s home advantage

Tänak’s will be hoping to enjoy home advantage in Estonia © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Talking of needing to turn fortunes around, Hyundai Motorsport is desperate for a repeat of Ott Tänak’s 2020 Tartu victory . The Estonian thrilled home fans with a perfect drive to a comfortable victory ahead of fellow i20 Coupe WRC star Craig Breen. More of the same would help to start to make amends for leading but losing the last four rounds of the championship.

Toyota’s Yaris WRC has always been the car most suited to the fast roads (inspired by flying Finn Tommi Mäkinen, it was raised on Rally Finland roads around Jyväskylä), but it’s the i20 Coupe WRC which won in Lapland – the only ultra-fast, loose surface counter of the season so far.

Tänak’s happy to be home this week.

“No airports,” he said when asked what competing in his own backyard meant. “The travel is a lot easier and, of course, everybody likes to drive at home. We had a nice result last year and I hope we can fight again this time. We know this car is fast.”

Ogier has already won four races this season © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Championship leader Ogier chases big points

Sébastien Ogier , by his own admission, didn’t expect to start the second half of the year 34 points ahead of his nearest challenger, team-mate Elfyn Evans . But he is. And he’ll take it.

“Mega,” is how the seven-time champion describes winning four from six starts so far in 2021. “It’s better than we could have expected – winning WRC rounds is tough at the moment; the competition is very hard.

“Rally Estonia will be a challenging one to win, especially running first on the road, but I will do my best to keep scoring big points.”

Evans – who took Ogier to the wire in last year’s title race – knows he can’t let the Frenchman keep pulling away.

Evans is chasing his second win of the season © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

“We need to pull points back and we know the biggest difference in the points is between first and second," said Evena. "We need wins, but you always need and want wins. But we need to pull some [points] back before he starts controlling the thing.”

Thierry Neuville is Hyundai’s highest placed challenger, third in the championship. The Belgian has put the heartbreak of a last-day retirement from the lead in Kenya out of his mind. He’s firmly focused on the second half of the season.

“We didn’t have a great start to the season,” he said. “But this sport is like that. The luck will be with us again and we will come back stronger – don’t worry, there are still a lot of rallies to come.”

And they start with one of the fastest, this week’s Rally Estonia. The action gets underway with the shakedown on Thursday, July 15. After that crowd-pleasing superspecial stage, it’s three flat-out days through the Estonian countryside before the Sunday afternoon finish in Tartu.