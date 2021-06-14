Rally Kazakhstan was your reminder that nothing can stop Cristina Gutiérrez

Just a month after kicking off the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies season with a win on home soil at the Rally Andalucia , Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team's Cristina Gutiérrez was the stand out performer at the bruising Rally Kazakhstan, where she raced to T3 class victory despite a serious smash that left her with two ruptured vertebrae.

With Swedish multi-talented driver Mattias Ekström also securing his first-ever FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies car class podium, there was plenty of action across the five stages. Read on to find out more about what went down in Kazakhstan.

Even a serious smash can't slow Cristina Gutiérrez

Dakar Rally stage winner Cristina Gutiérrez has wasted no time in establishing herself as the driver to beat in 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies and a smooth and steady ride alongside co-driver Francois Cazalet put Gutiérrez into the lead of the T3 class with one stage remaining in Kazakhstan.

The pain of her injury was written on Gutiérrez's face at the finish line © Edoardo Bauer/Red Bull Content Pool

That's where the drama started, though, with their OT3 suffering a big impact after 30km of the final 260km stage. Gutiérrez bravely brought her machine to the finish line to still claim the win before being taken to hospital afterwards.

"Thank you very much for all the messages and your great love. We finished Rally Kazakhstan with good news and with a good scare in the body. Upon arrival at the finish in great pain, they decided to send me directly to the hospital, where they performed a CT scan and confirmed the rupture of two vertebrae," said the 29-year-old afterwards.

With two wins from two in the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies, Gutiérrez will now hope to be back to full fitness in time for the Silk Way Rally in early July.

I'm really happy with my driving, I just need to practice in the dunes Matthias Ekström

Winning the fifth and final stage in Kazakhstan in the T3 category was Gutiérrez's Belgian team-mate Guillaume De Mevius, with co-driver Tom Colsoul reading the roadbook for the work-in-progress driver. "There's no better way to finish the week than a fastest time," said the 26-year-old. "It's been an eventful race, learning so much alongside Tom Colsoul. I'm aready looking forward to the next one. Massive shout-out to my team-mate Cristina Gutiérrez for winning the overall classification in T3."

A final stage win boosted Belgium's Guillaume De Mevius © Edoardo Bauer/Red Bull Content Pool

Mattias Ekström adds a cross country rally podium to his palmarès

In the Car class, Swedish pair Mattias Ekström and co-driver Emil Bergkvist secured their first-ever FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies podium in their MINI John Cooper Works Buggy, adding to his successes in DTM and rallycross.

Mattias Ekström can add a cross country rally podium to his CV now © Edoardo Bauer/Red Bull Content Pool

"We really enjoyed the route and the countryside, and the buggy was very good," said racing legend Ekström. "We found a good rhythm with the navigation on stages two and five, but had our issues on the others. I'm really happy with my driving, I just need to practice in the dunes."

Second place overall is good, but it's a little frustrating to be just four minutes away from the win Matthias Walkner

Mixed fortunes for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Former Dakar Rally champion Matthias Walkner secured runner-up in the Bike class on stage five, just four minutes behind the winner, but fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Sam Sunderland suffered a crash just over 20km into the last stage that sadly resulted in a fractured hip and concussion.

"Second place overall is good, but it's a little frustrating to be just four minutes away from the win after close to 15 hours of racing," said Walkner. "I know I made a couple of mistakes earlier in the race that cost me that time. I'm feeling good and looking forward to the Silk Way."

Matthias Walkner was just four minutes from victory in the Bike class © Edoardo Bauer/Red Bull Content Pool

With the next FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies taking place at the Silk Way Rally from July 1–11, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Jordi Viladoms said: "It's very important that Matthias feels confident and strong. The bad news is of course Sam's crash. It looks like it was a big one at quite a high speed, so we're thankful his injuries are not too bad. The hope now is that he can recover quickly and return to racing as fast as possible."