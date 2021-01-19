Monte Carlo brings the glamour, Sébastien Ogier set to bring the heat

You’d think winning the Monte Carlo Rally seven times would be enough. You'd be wrong. For defending WRC champion Sébastien Ogier , one more would mean everything and that’s the challenge facing the Frenchman on his roads this week.

His roads? Absolutely. Having completed Thursday afternoon's second stage, Ogier will drive his Toyota Yaris WRC past Forest-St-Julien, the village where he grew up dreaming the dreams he's living right now.

Seven-up, why the need for one more? Ogier's already the most successful driver in the 110-year history of the world's most famous rally. Nobody has won it more. But one man has won it as many times as Ogier – Sébastien Loeb , the other member of French rallying royalty.

The two Sébastiens have long since forgotten the bad blood that forced Ogier out of a Loeb-centred Citroën squad in 2011, but still, this is a moment for Ogier to leave an indelible mark on the rally that's staged on the roads around where he grew up.

An eighth win this week would not only move him ahead of his countryman and former rival, it would double the number of victories anybody else has achieved. It would establish a record that won't be broken for a very long time.

The crowds will be fewer this year, but the roads will be as tough as ever © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

For further spice, it's now or never. Supposed to be enjoying his retirement already, the 38-year-old didn't want a COVID-ravaged 2020 to bring the curtain down on his stellar career, so this season he has a one-year extension to his Toyota contract.

Expect Ogier to make the most of it and, despite a sizeable testing crash close to Gap last week, expect him to be right at the very sharp end of the rally for pace on the season-opener.

Can anybody stop Ogier?

When Thierry Neuville won the Monte Carlo Rally last year, he ended Ogier's run of six successive wins in his native French Alps. The Belgian's speed through the final day of the 2020 edition was sublime. Starting next to Monaco's famous casino, Neuville put everything on black and came out on top. He elbowed first Ogier and then long-time rally leader Elfyn Evans aside to take a famous first win in the principality.

Thierry Neuville was sensational to win the Monte Carlo Rally last year © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Magnanimous in defeat, Ogier admitted it had taken him longer than expected to settle into the Yaris WRC. Certainly, it took him longer than Evans, who flew out of the blocks in his new motor.

Odds on back-to-back Neuville wins lengthened slightly at the back end of last week, when news emerged that he and his co-driver of nine years, Nicolas Gilsoul, had split. Neuville will be guided through the mountains in an event that relies heavily on nous and knowledge in the right-hand seat by the comparatively inexperienced Martijn Wydaeghe. It would be naive to think this won't impact Neuville's chances of winning.

Evans, on the other hand, is raring to go. Having spent the holidays kicking himself at missing out on last year's title, the 33-year-old Brit is looking to finish a job he started 12 months ago. Leading for half of the stages at the 2020 the Monte Carlo Rally, Evans slipped to third on the final day.

"I'm going to do the best job I can," smiled Evans, declining the bait for big talk. "Monte's a complicated one at the best of times, but there's a lot of snow around this year and it will be complicated in terms of tyre choices. However, we have experience and we had some good speed last year."

Can Elfyn Evans go better than third this year? © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

No hangover from last year's crash for Tänak

Ott Tänak suffered one of the biggest accidents of his career at last year's the Monte Carlo Rally, when he rocketed off the road with his Hyundai career just three-and-a-half stages old. Predictably, the 2019 World Rally Champion – the only non-Frenchman to hold the title since Petter Solberg in 2003 – is confident last year's shunt won't impact on his speed this week.

"It was a long time ago now and it wasn't my first accident," Tänak said. "I'm going to the Monte Carlo Rally with an open mind – you have to do this. So much can change in this event. You need to be quick here, but this is also a rally you need to figure out."

The Estonian's absolutely right. A Monte-Carlo win is a jigsaw of pieces relating to picking the right tyres, being patient when you're on the wrong ones (and you will be), second-guessing the weather and being very, very brave.

Last year's huge shunt is unlikely to slow Ott Tänak down at all © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The Italians are back

Pirelli returns as the WRC's control tyre supplier for the first time since 2010 this year, with the Milanese firm jumping straight back in at the deep end.

"The Monte is just a beautiful event for us to have to learn about new tyres," said Tänak. He was being sarcastic.

Tyre-wise, this is the season's most complicated event. Usually, crews are offered a choice of two covers, this week it's four: a soft compound racer, a super-soft (for when it's very cold and either a bit wet or a bit icy), a studless winter (for when there's a bit of snow or ice around) and a studded winter (for when winter's really doing its thing).

Making the choice of tyres even more difficult is an enforced itinerary change. In order to run the event within the confines of the French government's 6pm to 6am curfew, the Automobile Club de Monaco has moved most of the stages two-and-a-half hours earlier.

What does this mean? "Bloody early starts," grimaced Elfyn Evans at the prospect of four-something-o'clock alarm calls. "It will be more complicated. We'll start in the dark and trying to pick the tyre that will work for the first stage and the third stage in the loop three hours later isn't easy."