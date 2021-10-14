Matthias Walkner scores 2nd at Rallye du Maroc to wrap up the championship

Second place at Rally Kazakhstan and a win at the Silk Way Rally earlier in the year had put Austria’s Matthias Walkner on the verge of reclaiming the World Championship he first won in 2015. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing biker arrived in Morocco last week knowing a podium finish could wrap up the championship in his favour with a race to spare.
Over 2,500km of testing terrain stood between Walkner and his objective, but the 2018 Dakar Rally winner rode with a calm assurance to finish the rally second, less than two minutes behind winner Pablo Quintanilla of Chile. Walkner’s third consecutive podium finish of the season was enough to see him crowned FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship at the finish line.
To win the overall World Championship title feels super, super cool and I will enjoy this moment
Also making history in Morocco was Australian biker Daniel Sanders as his third place result gave GasGas Factory Racing their first-ever World Championship podium finish.
Sanders will race next month’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge aiming to secure a runners-up result in the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship. It’s been a remarkable debut season for the best placed rookie at the 2021 Dakar.
Over in the car race it was display of utter domination from Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) and co-driver Mathieu Baumel (FRA) from start to finish. The Toyota Hilux duo set the fastest time on four of the five desert stages in Morocco to end up winning the rally by over 15 minutes.
The victory gives the Toyota Gazoo Racing pair their sixth win together at Rallye du Maroc and brings Al-Attiyah to the cusp of his fifth FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies (and fourth alongside Baumel).
We take a lot of good things from this race to bring to the next Dakar
Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team were represented at Rallye du Maroc by the crews of Cristina Gutiérrez (ESP)/François Cazalet (FRA) and Seth Quintero (USA)/Dennis Zenz (GER). Although there was to be no repeat of the team’s victories from earlier in the season at Rally Kazakhstan and the Andalucia Rally, the squad can still reflect on a successful week of racing.
With both crews crossing the finish line and over 2,500km more on the clock for each of their OT3 race vehicles, Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team have taken another huge step towards the next Dakar Rally. The team set the fastest time in the T3 category on all but one stage of Rallye du Maroc as momentum continues to build ahead of the big one in January.
Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team will be back in action at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (November 6-12) with Gutiérrez and Cazalet looking to close out overall victory in the T3 category of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies.
2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies - T3 Drivers
|Name
|Nation
|Points
|1. Cristina Gutiérrez
|Spain
|69.5
|2. Fernando Alvarez
|Spain
|58
|3. Pavel Lebedev
|Russia
|53.5