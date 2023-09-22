10 reasons why you should start breaking now

Breaking, which is also known as breakdance , is a dynamic fusion of power, precision and passion. Breaking is more than just flashy moves – it's a lifestyle and a workout. With the Red Bull BC One World Final coming up in Paris and breaking joining the ranks of the biggest sports event next year, the movement is on a steep trajectory into the mainstream, so now is the time to get on board.

In case you are new to breaking and what to learn about it, check out the ABC of Breaking below.

25 min ABC of... Breaking Breaking legend Ronnie fills you in on all you need to know about this incredible dance form.

Whether you're intrigued by its rich cultural roots or looking to channel your energy into something transformative, here are ten reasons to enter the world of b-girls and b-boys.

01 1. Breaking keeps you fit and healthy

Breaking isn't just about mastering those slick spins and gravity-defying moves; it's a powerhouse of a workout wrapped in rhythmic finesse. Every windmill, freeze and footwork sequence engages multiple muscle groups, ensuring that your core, legs, arms, and back are toned and strengthened. From headspins to baby freezes, each breaking element challenges your body's strength and agility.

But there's more to it than just muscle building. Regular sessions will improve cardiovascular health, enhancing lung capacity and stamina. The quick transitions and rigorous routines ramp up your heart rate, offering an aerobic workout comparable to any high-intensity sport. Plus, the flexibility required for fluid movements can lead to better joint health and reduced risk of injuries in daily life. So, with every beat you dance to, you're not just burning calories - you're championing holistic health.

B-Boy Junior has been on top of the game for over two decades © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

02 2. You will develop mental sharpness

Given you care about making your rounds stand out - navigating the complex moves and sequences of breaking is also a vigorous mental exercise that requires just as much brainpower as physical prowess. Those rapid spins, intricate footwork and flawless freezes aren't achieved by muscle memory alone; they demand a dancer's focus, mental agility and a sharp memory to ensure each sequence flows seamlessly into the next.

Beyond the cypher , these demands can have far-reaching benefits. Regularly practising breakdancing can hone your problem-solving skills, as dancers literally need to think on their feet to adapt routines on the fly. Moreover, the concentration required to memorise complex routines can sharpen memory and cognitive functions. It's like solving a dynamic puzzle, where the pieces are your body movements, and the final image is an challenging dance routine.

Pulling hardcore moves like Phil Wizard requires awareness and clarity. © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

03 3. Breaking creates rock-solid confidence

Stepping into the cypher, which is perceived as the arena of breaking, can feel like a daunting challenge. But with each move mastered and each routine nailed, there can be a surge of self-confidence that courses through a dancer. It’s one thing to watch in awe as dancers pull off their outstanding moves; it's another to be the one drawing the cheers and admiration. As you conquer the dance and the cypher, your self-belief grows, reinforcing the idea that with dedication and practice, you can achieve greatness.

This newfound confidence doesn't just remain confined to the dancefloor – it can spill over into everyday life, influencing your posture, how you interact with others and how you face challenges. When you've faced the pressure of pulling off a flawless 1990 or air flare in front of an audience, that work presentation or public speech suddenly doesn't seem as intimidating. Breakdancing, in essence, offers a unique blend of physical and mental challenges that will boost your confidence.

Defying gravity with moves like B-Girl Firebird can boost confidence © Ivaylo Donchev/Red Bull Content Pool

04 4. It connects you to dance culture

Breaking is a dance form steeped in history, emerging from New York’s neighbourhoods in the 1970s. As you glide, spin and freeze, you're not just dancing – you're taking part in a rich tapestry of cultural expression, one that emerged as a voice of resistance, unit and creativity during times of social upheaval. Each step and move carries with it stories of pioneers who used dance as their canvas to paint tales of their struggles, dreams, and aspirations.

Embracing the dance connects you to this vast, vibrant community spanning decades and continents. It's an opportunity to understand and respect the journeys of those who came before, the legends who shaped this art form. It's a living, breathing narrative of resilience, innovation and cultural pride. And as you dance, you pay homage to its illustrious past and contribute to its future.

42 min Exploring NYC with Alien Ness and Grandmaster Caz Alien Ness and Grandmaster Caz take us on a trip to the roots of breaking in the Bronx of New York City.

5. Dance helps you learn how to overcome challenges

Life, much like breaking, is unpredictable and filled with obstacles. But just as a dancer turns a misstep into an improvised move, breakdancing instills the grit to face life's hurdles head-on. As you grapple with mastering a particularly challenging routine or move, there are bound to be falls, missteps and moments of doubt. But it's the act of getting up, brushing off the dust and trying again that defines the true spirit of a breaker.

This resilience learned on the dancefloor becomes an invaluable life skill. Facing rejection, handling failures or navigating difficult phases becomes slightly more manageable when you've trained yourself to persevere in the face of adversity. Every sweat drop, every bruise and every fall is a lesson in tenacity and determination. It's a dance form that doesn't just teach you to move to the beat but also to rise, adapt, and overcome, ensuring that no challenge, whether in dance or life, is insurmountable.

Overcoming physical and mental challenges is part of the breaking game © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

05 6. With breaking you can express yourself

In the whirlwind of life, finding an authentic outlet to express oneself can be a rare treasure – breaking became this outlet for some people. It's a dance form that doesn't just follow prescribed steps but invites dancers to infuse their unique flair and identity into every move. It is not a one-size-fits-all art; it's a canvas awaiting the brushstrokes of individual creativity. Whether it's how you transition between moves, the style of your footwork, or the energy you bring into a freeze, each element can and should be tailored to tell your personal story.

This freedom to be authentic in your expression enriches your dance and bolsters self-awareness and authenticity in daily life. As you discover and refine your dance style, you simultaneously unearth facets of your personality, passions and emotions. Breaking becomes more than just an activity; it transforms into a dialogue between the dancer and the world – a dance dialect that speaks of dreams, desires and individuality. It's a space where you're not only allowed but celebrated for being unapologetically you.

Lilou is famous for having a unique style and character © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

06 7. Dance brings you into a global community

Breaking starts as an individual journey, but it quickly introduces you to a thriving, global community of like-minded enthusiasts. From local cyphers and jam sessions to grand stages like the Red Bull BC One World Final, breaking serves as a bridge, uniting diverse people under the umbrella of shared passion. As you dive deeper into the dance, you'll find camaraderie in fellow dancers, fostering friendships beyond shared dance moves.

The beauty of this community is its diversity. Participating exposes yourself to various cultures, backgrounds and experiences. Collaborative dance sessions, battles and events foster teamwork, communication and mutual respect. In the breakdancing world, you're never dancing alone; you're part of a pulsating, global heartbeat that thrives on connection, collaboration and shared love for the art form. Whether you're looking for friendships, mentorships or just a space to belong, the breaking community welcomes you with open arms and dancing feet.

Amjad passes on the knowledge at the Red Bull BC One Camp Mumbai © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

8. Breaking brings you into an evolving art form

Breakdancing is like a river – always moving, always changing. While its foundational moves might remain consistent, the way they're executed and combined continually evolves. This dynamic nature of breaking means that there's always something new to learn, master and innovate. Dancers from around the world bring their unique cultural influences , creating hybrid moves and styles that keep the dance form fresh and exciting.

Being part of such an ever-evolving art form ensures that you're perpetually challenged and never stagnant. It pushes you to think outside the box, experiment with new techniques and adapt to the changing landscape of the dance world. This constant evolution not only refines your skills as a dancer but also fosters a mindset of adaptability and openness to change. In the realm of breaking, you're not just a passive participant; you're an active contributor, shaping and redefining the dance's future with every twist, turn and spin you bring to the floor.

Find out more about the evolution of breaking in Pushing Progression below.

26 min Breaking Uncover the evolution of breaking as it progressed from Bronx backyards to global stages like Red Bull BC One.

07 9. Breaking has the dopest music

Breaking has an inseparable partner: music. With each beat, bass drop and rhythm, breakers find their cue, synching their movements to the ebb and flow of the sound. As every track differs, breaking demands a keen ear to dissect complex rhythms and appreciate subtle nuances.

You'll begin to experience music in a deeper and more profound way. Genres like hip-hop, funk and soul, which have historically fuelled breakdance battles and jam session become more than just background beats – they transform into narratives, each telling a story that dancers can translate into movement. This heightened sense of musicality nurtures an enriched appreciation for artists, producers, and DJs who craft, mix and find these sonic masterpieces. Through breaking, music transcends mere listening, evolving into a multi-sensory experience where you can see, feel and, most importantly, dance to the intricate tapestries of sound.

DJs, like Skeme Richards, find and curate music to dance to © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

08 10. Breaking can help relieve stress

In a world that's perpetually on fast-forward, finding an escape – even momentarily – from life's pressures can be a saving grace. For many b-girls and b-boys, breaking offers just that: a sanctuary where stresses fade into the background. Each spin, slide, and swerve acts as a cathartic release, channeling tensions and anxieties into dynamic expressions of art.

It's not just the physical act of dancing that provides relief. The mental focus breaking demands can serve as a form of meditation, momentarily detaching you from daily worries and grounding you in the moment. This mindfulness, combined with the adrenaline rush and endorphin release that dancing induces, can uplift spirits and rejuvenate the mind. So the next time life feels overwhelming, know that there's a cypher waiting for you – a space where you can literally and figuratively break free, finding solace and strength in every beat.

Logistx appreciates the meditative aspects of breaking © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool I just like moving, like moving meditation or a physical meditation where I’m walking or set up in my room, I’m meditating but moving too. Logistx

If you want to learn more about breaking, read our all you need to know about breaking story next.