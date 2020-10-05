Slovakia just grabbed the win at Red Bull 400’s toughest event in Austria

For the 10th anniversary of Red Bull 400, the Paul-Ausserleitner-Schanze ski-jumping venue in the Austrian town of Bischofshofen showed its extreme side once again. Despite the perfect conditions, the hill pushed 800 starters from 18 nations to their limits in the race for the coveted title of what's probably the toughest mountain sprint in the world.

The men’s race was a ferocious battle from start to finish featuring an epic contest between Slovakian Jakub Šiarnik and Austrian Jakob Mayer the whole way up the 35-degree incline. The two runners have gone head to head in many Red Bull 400 races, but this one was closer than ever.

That was my hardest race so far Jakub Šiarnik

Jakub Šiarnik reigned supreme for Slovakia © Nina Baumgartner/Red Bull Content Pool

Mayer won last year's Red Bull 400 at Bischofshofen, so was favourite to reign supreme here once again. But with just seconds between them, the victory went to Siarnik as he stormed past Mayer and across the finish line in a time of 3m 22s.

“That was my hardest race so far," said Siarnik. "The competition was incredibly strong again, so I’m extremely happy that I was able to win here at the anniversary event – that means a lot to me!”

Event winners Kristina Néč Lapinova and Jakub Siarnik © Philipp Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

Mayer had to admit defeat to the Slovakian athlete by just under three seconds, taking the silver medal for Austria with his time of 3m 25s. Alexander Brandner-Egger again finished third place, as per 2019 but slightly faster this time around with a time of 3m 27s.

Extreme cyclist Michael Strasser also faced the notorious ski jump for the first time on the 10th anniversary. “It was clear to me that I would then have nothing more to report in the final. I could run for an hour at the pace that I hold here (5 minutes), but definitely not two seconds faster. But it was a great experience for me,” said the Austrian, pleased about 28th place at his Red Bull 400 debut.

I’m so happy because I didn’t expect my victory at all Kristina Néč Lapinova

Kristina Néč Lapinova won the women's event © Nina Baumgartner/Red Bull Content Pool

In the women’s event, the absence of six-time Bischofshofen-event winner and 2018 world champion, Andrea Mayr, meant that the race was on for first place. This year it was Kristina Néč Lapinova of Slovakia who took the crown. The 36-year old triathlete dominated the competition, charging up the 140m hill and finishing in an impressive 4m 32s.

“I decided at the last second that I would take part so I didn’t start the race with very high expectations, said the ecstatic winner about her gold medal. "But I’m so happy because I didn’t expect my victory at all.”

Her compatriot, Katarina Lovrantova, followed in second place with 4m 44s. Austria took third place as Kerstin Quirchmayr completed the women’s podium with a race time of 4m 54s.

Team FF Rutzenmoos scored a double victory © Philipp Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

The relay competitions saw up to 35 teams demonstrating both intense focus and extraordinary teamwork as they stormed the final hill of ski jumping’s Four hills Tournament in 4x100m. The 2018 world championship relay team, FF Rutzenmoos, were fastest in both the men’s and the firefighters events, taking home a double victory with their times of 2m 06s and 2m 15s, respectively.

Here's a statement from the members of the FF Rutzenmoos: "It's really incredible. We have now spent half a year preparing for the Red Bull 400, and it was well worth all of our efforts to achieve our goal of winning both medals at the anniversary – it was really hard to do both races.”

Participants at the beginning of their tough Red Bull 400 climb © Philipp Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

The tenth anniversary

This event marks a momentous occasion in Red Bull 400. It’s incredible to see where the event has come from with Turkish mountain running legend Ahmet Arslan and former Italian cross-country skier Antonella Confortola taking the first ever Red Bull 400 victories back in 2011.

For some people this 2020 event has actually marked their personal 10th anniversary. Seven men and one woman have now taken part in their 10th Red Bull 400 in Austria. One of them is Rudi Reitberger, the first test runner to tackle the hill on Kulm and has observed first-hand how the race has changed over the years.

“It’s just so nice how big the Red Bull 400 has become and how it has developed," he said. "I’ve already participated in 30 races, so I also have the most starts from all athletes. And I’ve been in the finals of all the races so far – that's why I am also delighted to be at the start this year and to be able to take 29th place.”

Red Bull 400 Bischofshofen - women's results

Place Name Time 1. Kristina Néč Lapinova (SVK) 4m 32.89s 2. Katarina Lovrantova (SVK) 4m 44.86s 3. Kerstin Quirchmayr (AUT) 4m 54.96s

Red Bull 400 Bischofshofen - men's results