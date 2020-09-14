Mountain Running

Andrey Shklyaev scores a Red Bull 400 hat-trick in Chaikovsky

The Red Bull 400 landed in Chaikovsky, Russia, where excitement greeted the event and Men's winner Andrey Shklyaev scored his third successive win on the Russian province's ski jumping hill.
The Snezhinka ski jump in Chaikovsky, Russia demands a lot. Standing at 140m high, runners have to give everything they have to battle their way up to the top of the hill, often forced down onto all fours as they scale the steepest sections of the track. There's a reason it's known as the world's toughest 400m.
Participants perform during the Red Bull 400 in Chaikovsky, Russia on September 12, 2020.
400m of pain awaits the Chaikovsky runners
The Red Bull 400 Chaikovsky saw many hopeful participants take part, but Andrey Shklyaev has become the one to watch in the Men's race, having set a new course record in 2018 and defending his title in 2019. The passionate runner from Udmurtia was once again looking to push himself to his limits in this year's race.
Andrey Shklyaev performs at the Red Bull 400 in Chaikovsky, Russia on September 12, 2020.
Andrey Shklyaev is now a three-time winner in Chaikovsky
Sometimes, right from the start you can see how a race is going to pan out and once again Shklyaev didn't disappoint. Running at full pelt from the starting blast, he scaled the 35º incline impressively, putting a considerable distance between him and his competition. He crossed the finish-line in a triumphant 3m 31.88s, mere 10ths off his record time from 2018.
Igumnov Nikita, winner Andrey Shklyaev and Pavel Magazeev fon the podium at the Red Bull 400 in Chaikovskiy, Russia.
The Men's podium
No-one could even hope to keep up with Shklyaev and it was Nikita Igumnov who came in 10s later in 3m 42.17s to claim second while Pavel Magazeev completed the podium with his time of 3m 54.43s.
Anastasia Slepneva performs at the Red Bull 400 in Chaikovsky, Russia on September 12, 2020.
Anastasia Slepneva dominated the Women's race
In the Women's contest, first place was equally clear cut. Professional runner Anastasiya Slepneva dominated the competition, flying up the hill and claiming top spot with her exceptional winning time of 4m 57.41s.
Women's podium
Natalya Tikhonova and Marina Pashkova were left competing for the remaining podium places, with just seconds between them as the finish line approached. At the last second, Tikhonova managed to draw on a final reserve of energy and narrowly won the contest. She took second with a time of 5m 11.29s, as Pashkova crossed four-seconds later in 5m 15.00s.
In the relay event, Gazprom Transgaz Chaykovsky managed to defend their 2019 title and remain head of the leader board for the second year running with their time of 2m 41.09s.
Participants perform at the Red Bull 400 in Chaikovsky, Russia on September 12, 2020.
Getting to the finish any way you can is always the goal at Red Bull 400
Next stop for Red Bull 400 is back to where the event first originated – Austria. Red Bull 400 will hit Bischofshofen on October 3 for the momentous 10th anniversary year.

Red Bull 400 Chaikovsky Men's results

PlaceNameTime
1.Andrey Shklyaev3m 31.88s
2.Nikita Igumnov3m 42.17s
3.Pavel Magazeev3m 54.43s

Red Bull 400 Chaikovsky Women's results

PlaceNameTime
1.Anastasiya Slepneva4m 57.41s
2.Natalya Tikhonova5m 11.29s
3.Marina Pashkova5m 15.00s
Click here for the full results.