Andrey Shklyaev scores a Red Bull 400 hat-trick in Chaikovsky
© Denis Klero/Red Bull Content Pool
The Red Bull 400 landed in Chaikovsky, Russia, where excitement greeted the event and Men's winner Andrey Shklyaev scored his third successive win on the Russian province's ski jumping hill.
The Snezhinka ski jump in Chaikovsky, Russia demands a lot. Standing at 140m high, runners have to give everything they have to battle their way up to the top of the hill, often forced down onto all fours as they scale the steepest sections of the track. There's a reason it's known as the world's toughest 400m.
The Red Bull 400 Chaikovsky saw many hopeful participants take part, but Andrey Shklyaev has become the one to watch in the Men's race, having set a new course record in 2018 and defending his title in 2019. The passionate runner from Udmurtia was once again looking to push himself to his limits in this year's race.
Sometimes, right from the start you can see how a race is going to pan out and once again Shklyaev didn't disappoint. Running at full pelt from the starting blast, he scaled the 35º incline impressively, putting a considerable distance between him and his competition. He crossed the finish-line in a triumphant 3m 31.88s, mere 10ths off his record time from 2018.
No-one could even hope to keep up with Shklyaev and it was Nikita Igumnov who came in 10s later in 3m 42.17s to claim second while Pavel Magazeev completed the podium with his time of 3m 54.43s.
In the Women's contest, first place was equally clear cut. Professional runner Anastasiya Slepneva dominated the competition, flying up the hill and claiming top spot with her exceptional winning time of 4m 57.41s.
Natalya Tikhonova and Marina Pashkova were left competing for the remaining podium places, with just seconds between them as the finish line approached. At the last second, Tikhonova managed to draw on a final reserve of energy and narrowly won the contest. She took second with a time of 5m 11.29s, as Pashkova crossed four-seconds later in 5m 15.00s.
In the relay event, Gazprom Transgaz Chaykovsky managed to defend their 2019 title and remain head of the leader board for the second year running with their time of 2m 41.09s.
Next stop for Red Bull 400 is back to where the event first originated – Austria. Red Bull 400 will hit Bischofshofen on October 3 for the momentous 10th anniversary year.
Red Bull 400 Chaikovsky Men's results
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1.
|Andrey Shklyaev
|3m 31.88s
|2.
|Nikita Igumnov
|3m 42.17s
|3.
|Pavel Magazeev
|3m 54.43s
Red Bull 400 Chaikovsky Women's results
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1.
|Anastasiya Slepneva
|4m 57.41s
|2.
|Natalya Tikhonova
|5m 11.29s
|3.
|Marina Pashkova
|5m 15.00s