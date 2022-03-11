Official U.S. Streaming Partner
These are the Red Bull Air Force's 5 most fearless flights
The Red Bull Air Force have something big in the pipeline, but before they make their reveal, let's revisit some of their most jaw-dropping aviation moments so far.
The Red Bull Air Force are known for pushing the boundaries of flight and making the seemingly impossible possible - whether in a plane, a helicopter or with their own bodies via skydiving or wingsuit flying. While most would categorise the members of the team as risk-takers, in fact, they're calculated professionals, using testing, training and skill to perform their amazing feats.
In the coming weeks, the Red Bull Air Force will introduce their next project that continues their quest to keep accomplishing what's never been done before. The feat will be streamed live exclusively on Hulu in the US and on Red Bull TV in the rest of the world.
Before the new project is announced, however, let's blast to the past with five previous feats that took place above New York, Florida, Utah, California and Arizona.
Flying a helicopter upside down over NYC
Loops, barrel rolls, back and front flips - helicopter pilot Aaron Fitzgerald performed them all while casually waving at the Statue of Liberty in New York City. Even 'seen-it-all' New Yorkers stood dumbfounded, and many grabbed their phones to capture the astonishing Bo-105 helicopter's manoeuvres themselves.
Sky surfing in a thunderstorm
A south-western Florida thunderstorm meets its match: Sean MacCormac. Emboldened by the growing turbulence in the sky, MacCormac performed something he'd only dreamed of: sky surfing through the heavy rain clouds and lightning strikes of an active storm.
Aviation chain reaction
Chain Reaction
The Red Bull Air Force provides a snapshot of the amazing possibilities that arise when humans take flight.
The Red Bull Air Force headed to Utah to showcase eight different aviation disciplines in one single aerial coordination. The continuous sequence built up to one massive chain reaction that featured skydiving, wingsuit flying, BASE jumping and overall aerobatic precision.
The day was made possible by skydivers and high-speed parachute flyers Jeff Provenzano and Luke Aikins; wingsuit pilots Jon DeVore, Mike Swanson and Andy Farrington; BASE jumpers Miles Daisher and Charles Bryan; and pilot Kirby Chambliss, with Sean MacCormac handling coordination from the ground.
The LA supermoon flight
March 20, 2019: Los Angelenos began reporting strange lights in the skies. Was it a rocket? A comet? Alien invasion? None of the above. It was actually the Red Bull Air Force trio of Jon DeVore, Mike Swanson and Andy Farrington commemorating the final supermoon of the decade with a jump from a helicopter high above downtown Los Angeles in lighted wingsuits, streaking across the sky and leaving a trail of sparks that made national news.
Arizona training camp
When the full Red Bull Air Force team come together, progression is the name of the game. Check out what the team, including special guest Felix Baumgartner (the living legend who successfully jumped from the edge of space in the first-ever supersonic freefall), were up to. In addition to Baumgartner, who stepped in to pilot the team's aerobatic helicopter, top-tier wingsuit pilots, BASE jumpers, skydivers and aerobatic pilots were in attendance.
One thing is for sure: what's to come for Red Bull Air Force is sure to be breathtaking.
