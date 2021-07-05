Bring your sea legs, we're flippin' up the Red Bull Art of Motion course

Red Bull Art of Motion has come a long way since its very first event in 2007, but wherever it's been hosted one thing's always remained steady – the ground, terra firma. Freerunning is an urban sport and naturally the built environment has always been the setting for Red Bull Art of Motion. Until now.

On July 10 all that will change when Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 takes place aboard two sailing ships in the port of Mikrolimano at Piraeus in Greece, ushering in new era for freerunning and giving the sport's best athletes a challenge the likes of which they've never encountered before.

First thought. Amazing. Second thought. Who came up with that idea? For Red Bull Art of Motion's sport director Niko Wlcek it was an uncanny coincidence that sparked this brave new course.

Get a taste of what's to come from Red Bull Art of Motion's new course below:

Get ready for epic freerunning moves

"Last year, I was actually invited by a friend to go on a sailboat trip around Greece," Wlcek explains. "Right after that Red Bull Greece called saying that they wanted to bring back Art of Motion, but they had a crazy idea sparked by a social distancing-friendly event they'd done on small boats in the middle of the ocean. So, it was an idea generated in part by the global situation and these stories of boats coming together uncannily."

We're going to see people doing things on boats you never thought possible Red Bull Art of Motion's sport director, Nico Wlcek

Initially, the idea was to take Red Bull Art of Motion onto the water using a lot of small boats and jumping between them, but that was quickly scaled up for a couple of reasons: first, small boats move around way too much for freerunning. Second, who wouldn't want to be let loose on something that looks like it's come right out an adventure movie?

"Immediately, I knew we'd have to scale up," Wlcek recalls. "If we really wanted to do freerunning on boats, then we'd need a couple of big ones with a lot of outside space and all the different levels. The big thing I really wanted to do was the jumps from boat-to-boat. There's something very childhood adventure-like about it and I think everyone's imagined things like that as a kid watching films like Hook and The Princess Bride.

The port of Mikrolimano in Piraeus is the stunning new course setting © Red Bull Art of Motion Taking centre stage in Mikrolimano will be a pair of classic sailing boats © Red Bull Art of Motion The boats will create the toughest Red Bull Art of Motion course ever © Red Bull Art of Motion

"I feel that freerunning is still a very young sport, still in kid's shoes basically and we should keep exploring and pushing it in new ways – and this is an exploration I'm really excited to see. I see my job of sport director as being to challenge the athletes, and putting them into a totally new environment does that. It makes room for expansion and creativity and for new approaches."

So what can the world's best freerunners expect to have to get to grips with in Mikrolimano on July 10? A lot of technicality, some really outside-of-the-box obstacles and the outside chance of ending up in the sea and having to make a lonely swim back to the pier.

"First, athletes are going to have to get comfortable doing tricks in a tight space and the fact that the floor isn't quite flat or fully stable, because that's the reality of being on the boats," says Wlcek. "The first boat is a little tight at the start, then you get up to the next level and the front deck and there's a lot of space for big tricks, but it's the transfer over to the second boat that's really going to stand out.

All aboard for the most unique freerunning event ever © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool It's the transfer leap over to the second boat that's really going to stand out Red Bull Art of Motion's sport director, Nico Wlcek

"The front beam of the second boat is very long, so there's the option of jumping just towards the beam, which is really tricky and really risky, because if you jump too short or too far you'll end up in the harbour. That will be so exciting, though. We're also going to install some things never seen before in freerunning competition, like rope swings. We're going all-out!"

So what's it going to take to reign supreme at Red Bull Art of Motion 2021?

"That's going to be the most exciting thing to see," says Wlcek. "This course is a lot more technical and all the athletes will have parts where they'll really have a difficult time and others where they'll be great. The course has spaces where you can really fly and spaces where it's really tight and you'd better know what you're doing. Whoever can connect those two elements is really going to shine. Either way, we're going to see people doing things on boats you never thought possible."

Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 is going to be one for the history books. Don't miss the action live from Greece right here on Saturday, July 10.