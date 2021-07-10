A new age of freerunning is here and Krystian Kowalewski is leading the way

By making the leap away from buildings and onto the decks of two sailing ships, Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 has ushered in a brand-new age for freerunning and new champions Krystian Kowalewski and Noa Diorgina will go down in history as the first leaders of this new era after stomping a scintillating runs to claim historic victories in the contest.

Kowalewski scored a massive 413 points from the judges to claim his first Red Bull Art of Motion victory from Britain's perennial podium threat Ed Scott and Russian Archie Aroyan , while the Women's contest saw Diorgina become the event's youngest-ever champion from France's Lilou Ruel and Brit Elise Bickley, as 16-year-olds swept podium.

Watch the replay of Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 below and read on for a rundown of what went down in Mikrolimano

Final

The world's biggest freerunning contest broke new ground for the sport by staging the course on a pair of traditional sailing boats in the Greek port of Mikrolimano, presenting the 18 assembled finalists with the most unique and challenging course any of them had ever faced.

The excitement to see how the world's best freerunners would adapt to this game-changing terrain was palpable leading up to the finals and didn't take long for the athletes to show us that they were more than up to the challenge. Right from the first heat it was clear that not only was creativity at all-time high to craft world-class runs on the new terrain, but that scoring was also going to be extremely tight. One slip could be the difference between a spot in the final or an early exit.

It was exhilarating and the first big call from the all-star judging panel of freerunning legends came in the very first heat, when Diorgina beat British rising talent Travis Verky for one of those six coveted finals spots by just a single point – 366.00 to 365.00.

Delivering an extremely creative and gymnastic run peppered with some big moves, the 16-year-old Dutch rookie wowed the crowd with one of the longest runs of the event and not only claimed one of the few final spots by a woman in Red Bull Art of Motion history, but also secured the overall women’s title with her run. Fellow 16-year-olds Lilou Ruel and Elise Bickley joined her on the podium, showing that the future of women's freerunning is in very good hands indeed.

“This is something I’ve been dreaming of this since I was seven-years-old and now it’s come true,” said an ecstatic Diorgina. “After the last year-and-half, it’s so great to be able to see people and compete at a live competition again.”

It was equally close in the third and final heat, where local qualifier Mimis Theodoridis was carrying Greek hopes solo after two-time champ Dimitris ‘DK’ Kyrsanidis had to withdraw through injury. Giving the home fans plenty to cheer about with flat-out run that included an extremely technical Cork Flip down off the top deck of the first boat, Theodiridis just lost out on a spot in the final to 2019 Red Bull Art of Motion champion Didi Alaoui by a single point.

The biggest points scorers in the heats however were Kowalewski and Aroyan, who set the standard with 419.00 and 433.00 respectively, marking them out the big favourites in the final along with two-time podium finisher Ed Scott. Both runners chose to go for runs that focussed on landing a few high difficulty tricks with perfect execution rather than cramming them in and risking messy landings, and were rewarded by the judges for that.

The question ahead of the final was who could step up and go even bigger and cleaner to secure the win?

Top 3 men's and women's runs

Bob Reese won the love of the crowd with his creativity and certainly stepped that up in the final by grabbing a chair off the deck and using that to flip over and off, but it was Scott who threw down the first big marker.

Determined to add a win to his second and third place finishes from previous year's, the British veteran launched into his run with a series of huge, gymnastics-influenced moves on the bars at the start and followed that up with some huge flips to score 405.00 from the judges, only losing serious marks for execution.

When Alaoui slammed hard trying a massive Inward Double Sideflip for his first trick and couldn’t continue his run, another podium finish was guaranteed for Scott, but the win was snatched away by sensational run from Kowalewski.

All week the Polish athlete been keeping his cards close to his chest, not training much and keeping his lines secret, but when he unleashed them in his final run the result was something special. Delivering a completely new run from start to finish, he upped the difficulty level even higher, including a Cast Gainer – one of the hardest moves in freerunning – down from the top deck to sail into the lead with a 413.00 score.

This has been one of the best setups we've had at Red Bull Art of Motion Krystian Kowalewski

This left just Aroyan to go and his trick-laden run was silky smooth and full of flow, but it wasn’t enough to match Kowalewski and the Pole secured his first Red Bull Art of Motion win with a run that'll be remembered for years to come. He even doubled-up with the Best Trick award for his incredible a Cast Gainer.

“When I found out we were competing on boats, I was worried they would move during the routine, but this has actually been one of the best setups we’ve had at Red Bull Art of Motion. I honestly couldn’t be happier right now,” said a shell-shocked Kowalewski.

After this, freerunning will never be the same again and we can’t wait to see what Red Bull Art of Motion comes up with next.

Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 Men's results

Krystian Kowalewski (POL) 413.00 points Ed Scott (GBR) 405.00 Archie Aroyan (RUS) 403.00

Men's Best Trick: Krystian Kowalewski – Cast Gainer

Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 Women's results

Noa Diorgina (NED) 366.00 points Lilou Ruel (FRA) 364.00 Elise Bickley (GBR) 319.00

Women's Best Trick: Lilou Ruel – Double Cork