© Red Bull
Red Bull Art of Motion's new challenge unlocked: freerunning on boats
Red Bull Art of Motion sets sail for Mikrolimano port in Athens on July 10 as Greece welcomes freerunning's biggest contest once again, this time with a difference. Here's what you need to know.
Red Bull Art of Motion and Greece just go together so well and after seven successful editions on the island of Santorini, freerunning's premier contest is returning to Greece for the 2021 edition in a brand new venue with a twist – Mikrolimano port in Athens.
Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 will take place on the water at Mikrolimano on July 10 and the online qualifier, which is open to athletes from all over the world, has just opened, so if you're a freerunner who fancies their chances against the world's best, you can register now.
One of the major ports of the ancient Attica region, with the amphitheatre-like Kastella neighbourhood rising around its crystalline waters, Mikrolimano is stunning location to host the world's best freerunning athletes. Eighteen of those athletes will contest the final on a completely unique course set at sea on the decks of two beautiful sailing boats. It's a first for Red Bull Art of Motion and guaranteed to deliver a real spectacle.
01/10
How to enter Red Bull Art of Motion 2021
Think you have what it takes to qualify for Red Bull Art of Motion? Here's how you can enter.
The first option is through the Online Qualifier. You'll need to upload a 90-second video that highlights your freerunning skills and if that gets the attention of the jury enough they'll hand you a golden ticket to Athens, all expenses paid. Get the full run down of the rules for your video and the selection criteria here.
If you don't make it in through the online option, then there's still the Onsite Qualifier to give you shot at reaching the finals. This will take place on July 7 in Piraeus's Alexandra Square and is open to all. From phase A of the Onsite Qualifier, 20 athletes will qualify for phase B, which will take place at the same place a short time later, with three competitors qualifying out of this second stage to Red Bull Art of Motion final.
To sum it up then, 18 athletes from all over the world will battle for the Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 crowns on July 10, made up of the three finalists from Red Bull Art of Motion 2019, the 12 selected athletes (six men, six women) from the Online Qualifier and the final three freerunners who'll qualify through the Onsite Qualifier.
The Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 dates you need to know
- April 14 – May 20: Online Qualifier video submission period
- July 7: Onsite Qualifier in Alexandra Square, Piraeus
- July 10: Red Bull Art of Motion Grand Final in Mikrolimano.