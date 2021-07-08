The Red Bull Art of Motion qualifier went off and these guys made the cut

It's time, Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 is officially go. The brand-new venue and never-seen-before course in Mikrolimano port is ready, the fans are primed and after today's epic onsite qualifier, the last three athletes have earned their spot and the line-up is complete. All that's left now is for the world's best freerunners to throw down and decide the sport's biggest contest this Saturday, July 10.

After an online qualifier that saw 175 submissions from 50 countries whittled down to six men and six women selected for finals alongside the three podium finishers from 2019's event, today's onsite qualifier in Piraeus's Alexandra Square was the last chance for hopeful freerunners to secure a spot in the Red Bull Art of Motion finals. They came from far and wide to answer the call, putting on a serious show of skill.

Some massive tricks were landed in the hunt for a finals place © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

In the end an all-star judging panel – Jason Paul , Sergio Cora, Kie Willis, Luis Alkmim, Sydney Olsen and head judge Patrick Morawetz – selected Dimitris 'DK' Kyrsanidis -tipped Greek ace Mimis Theodoridis , far-travelled Texan Jarrod Luty and young 19-year-old Brit Travis Verky as the final three Red Bull Art of Motion finalists.

Get to know the trio a little bit better below and then watch them tackle the most unique freerunning course ever live from Mikrolimano harbour on July 10 right here .

Mimis Theodoridis

Age: 20

From:Kavala, Greece

Is this your first time competing in Red Bull Art of Motion?

No. I competed in the onsite qualifier at Red Bull Art of Motion 2016 in Santorini. I was only 16 back then.

Mimis Theodoridis was tipped by Dimitris 'DK' Kyrsanidis to make the final © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

How does it feel to make the finals?

I'm very excited about Red Bull Art of Motion and I still can't believe that I'm going to be competing in the final. I would say that I'm pretty familiar with boats, as I've actually worked on one for a while. My plan for the main event is to be as good as possible, have fun and don't get hurt.

Jarrod Luty

Age: 22

From:Texas, USA

Is this your first time competing in Red Bull Art of Motion?

Yeah, it's my first time at any Red Bull Art of Motion.

Jarrod Luty made the long trip from Texas a worthwhile one © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool I'm very excited about the new location – I think that we're going to see some very cool stuff on the boats Jarrod Luty

How does it feel to make the finals?

I'm actually kind of surprised that I've made it to the finals of the competition. I was shocked when the judges called my name. I'm very excited about the new location and the new track – I think that we're going to see some very cool stuff on the boats. My plans are to throw down as far as I can, execute everything well and don't hurt myself.

Travis Verky

Age: 19

From : Dorchester, UK

Is this your first time competing in Red Bull Art of Motion?

It is yes, my first time in any Red Bull Art of Motion.

How does it feel to make the finals?

It's great and I'm very excited about the boats. I didn't know about the new course at all, so it's a surprise to me!

Travis Verky put the UK in the men's final © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Art of Motion 2021 is going to be one for the history books. Watch the action with multi cam footage live from Greece right here on Saturday, July 10.

