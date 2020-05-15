In the fighting game community, there is one known as ‘Padre’. As he steps up to any stage the audience chants his nickname, “Padre! Padre!” Those loudest in the crowd are his compatriots from Spain, powering the Padre up for each battle. Spanish pro gamer and newly signed Red Bull athlete Joan ‘Shanks’ Namay Millones is their hope.

As Red Bull’s first Spanish fighting game player, Shanks made esports history by signing with the team. Years spent proving himself came to fruition, and he achieved a status few could reach. But that’s not the finish line for the Padre.

Dragon Ball FighterZ wasn’t Shank’s first outing in the fighting game field. He’s been swinging virtual fists for a while, but it was the fast-paced anime action that truly hooked him. “I’ve been playing fighting games for a long time before DBFZ. When I saw the announcement about the game I immediately knew I would try that game,” says the professional player. “Dragon Ball FighterZ started pretty big in Spain, and then it grew a lot in a couple of years thanks to the community who organized events, content and more.”

With his vocal home fans behind him, Shanks began taking on the world. Last year he became a dangerous threat to other worldwide participants. Fourth place at Red Bull Spain 2019, third place at Ultimate Fighting Arena 2019 and fourth at Evo 2019. Many of his results were situated in the upper area of every tournament he’s competed at.

Many people have told me they started to play the game or watch tournaments since they started following my matches Joan ‘Shanks’ Namay Millones

“I’m very happy with my performance in 2019,” he says, ending as the highest-ranked player from Spain and the second in Europe. “In the first season of the game my goal was to reach Top 8 in a big major and in 2019 I was able to even get to the World Tour finals so I think that’s a big improvement.”

His region, already filled to the brim with strong competitors such as Sergio ‘Calbu’ Alba and Carles ‘GenisGod’ Morillo, feels more emboldened watching Shanks. His progress has had a big impact on the level of hunger others feel. “Many people have told me they started to play the game or watch tournaments since they started following my matches,” he says, noting the increase in interest is also due to the tours pitting stops in their region. “It also helped a lot that we had a Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Saga event in Spain.”

The fighting game community in Spain is going strong, and Shanks expects them to improve even faster with an environment made to facilitate that growth. “We have a local in Barcelona that I'm sure will draw the attention of veterans and new players,” he mentions, focusing on more than just his game. “This local will definitely improve our level and scene not only in Dragon Ball FighterZ but in many fighting games.”

With the recent balance patch, there’s even more reason to super dash into the mix. Season 3 brought a massive update alongside it that has changed the face of Dragon Ball FighterZ, addressing many of the community’s complaints. For the most part, Shanks is enjoying the current meta.

Shanks in action in Paris © Chloé Ramdani/Red Bull Content Pool

“I think they did a good job with the changes of the universal mechanics. Maybe I would have nerfed the top tier characters a bit more but it’s still too early to talk about that, especially because we don’t have tournaments,” he says, mentioning how the patch nerfed part of his roster. “I still don’t know all the changes I will make with my team, but I think it’s safe to say that SSJ Goku got hit too hard this season.”

Once players are allowed to roam the halls of their locals and tournaments once more, Shanks will be ready to test his skills against other regions' bests. “I would like to play with a lot of people,” he says, excited to see how others are taking to the changes. “Especially with many Japanese players to see how they are adapting to this new season.”

I know I have the potential and I know I have the support necessary to get there so it’s time to get to work Joan ‘Shanks’ Namay Millones

To keep his play razor-sharp, he’s resorting to the path of online practice. Though not as optimal as running sets offline, there’s an added benefit of being able to try out the fresh changes to the meta rapidly. “It is not the best experience for training but it helps a lot, especially with a new season where there are a lot of new things to try,” says Shanks.

There’s only one goal left in Shanks’ mind right now – climbing to the peak of the mountain all professional players look up to. When the World Tour starts anew, the Padre wants nothing less than first place.