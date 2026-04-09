How can today’s AI help first-time founders? Insights from an expert

You should be using AI to help accelerate your work wherever you can. Have a conversation with AI about your goals before you write a business plan. This helps think about the problem you want to solve and can offer a new perspective on organisation and structure.

A good example is the Red Bull Basement webpage, where you can enter your idea and the AI Application Tool will help you to refine it and formulate a one-page pitch.

And even if you’re already set with your business plan, use AI as a sparring partner. See if similar ideas already exist in the market and how far you can improve or scale the approach to solving a problem.