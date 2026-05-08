Microsoft’s Jessica Hawk on “magic” opportunities for first-time founders
What is Red Bull Basement?
Who is Jessica Hawk?
Jessica, why did you feel it was important for Microsoft to bring its mentors and tools to Red Bull Basement in 2024 and now again in 2026?
Our mission statement is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. And I really can’t think of a better opportunity to deliver on that empowerment than the experience that Red Bull Basement is bringing to students and first-time founders around the world.
There’s a magic about connecting the massive creativity of these young innovators – who have no barriers in their minds, and who don’t yet think that things have to be done a certain way – with the possibilities AI unlocks. It’s exciting to be putting these tools in their hands to help them show the world things that have never been thought of before.
Going back to that 2024 World Final, why were you keen to personally attend yourself?
I was looking to learn. When we’re sitting in our headquarters in Redmond [Washington, USA] and we envision what people will build with our solutions, we can never begin to match the creativity that’s going to come from an event like this. When I walked through the gallery of all the teams’ ideas, I could see the broad swath of scenarios they went after, and I was really excited to watch the top 10 finalists deliver their ideas, because I knew it was going to open up my own mind.
How teams are using AI in Red Bull Basement 2026
What are you looking forward to in the 2026 edition of Red Bull Basement?
You know, there’s so much to read and study about AI online, but it’s never the same as when you get a chance to go build with it. In my mind, job one for today’s entrepreneurs and creators is just understanding what’s possible – both right now and what might be coming ahead – and that’s exactly what’s happening as the participants build on their Red Bull Basement ideas. These innovators are learning, hands-on, what it really means to build with AI as a partner – from writing code with GitHub Copilot to orchestrating intelligent agents and systems on Microsoft Foundry. That shift, from tools to true collaborators, is what makes this experience so exciting for me.
AI is an infinitely patient teacher, and it will work with you
What are the technical tools that Microsoft is sharing with the participants this year?
Right from the moment potential teams have visited the Red Bull Basement website, they’ve been guided by an AI-driven application experience built on Microsoft Azure, using the same models and developer capabilities used by start-ups around the world. The tool has helped them brainstorm, refine their ideas, and automatically generate the one-pager they needed to submit.
The support continues through every phase of the event. For example, teams that win their national finals will receive Microsoft Azure credits to rapidly prototype design into a functional MVP [Minimum Viable Product], and at the World Final, the global winner’s package will include USD $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits.
Opportunities to seize as a first-time founder
What is your best advice to someone who is looking to launch a start-up?
Keep the faith. As a former founder myself, I know that there will be pressures, and it will feel like there are a million reasons to stop and go do something that feels more expected; but when you can connect your personal passion to your work, you’ve won. If this is something you feel in your gut is a need that is being unmet in the world, and you have the vision, and especially if you can leverage the support available from opportunities like Red Bull Basement, all you need is the faith to just keep going.
Also, from my lived experience having taken a company to merger and acquisition, I would say to remain persistent in the execution. Stay agile. Listen and be willing to adjust. Many of us have seen examples where the initial concept hits barriers, and sometimes it’s just about keeping your mind focused on execution, continuing to make progress. Just put one foot in front of the other every single day. Many don’t and give up, but those who persist will find success.
When you can connect your personal passion to your work, you’ve won
Can tools like AI help a founder to sustain their persistence?
AI is an infinitely patient teacher, and it will work with you to get the learning and the discussion that you’re trying to achieve. There’s no limit to the number of questions you can ask, no need to feel self-conscious about your uncertainties. These young people have an incredible scope of energy, and with AI they have somebody they can just continue to iterate with, and really shape the idea.
That said, how important are human connections in the process?
Of course they’re vital. Keep your networks healthy. When I was a founder, I would ask my barista for advice, I would pitch my grocery checker. I would talk about it with everybody, and every opinion is valuable. Listening and talking, sharing with others around you – it definitely doesn’t have to be a business meeting. This is another opportunity that participants can seize with Red Bull Basement: the chance to talk and share experiences with their peers, collaborate with mentors, build those networks.
What do you hope participants will take away from their experience in Red Bull Basement 2026?
First and foremost, I hope that they feel supported and understand that there are organisations and people out there who are here to help them. I go back to our mission statement: at Microsoft, our goal is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. So I hope they realise that there are many more fans pulling for their success than they might realise, including some pretty big organisations looking to help them create that next wave of innovation. That’s what this is all about.