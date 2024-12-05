Amar Al Naimi and Molly Carlson reveal their approaches to success

Molly Carlson:: I run Brave Gang, which is my company that promotes mental health. And you don’t have to jump off a cliff to feel brave. You’re allowed to celebrate bravery on every level. You’re allowed to be kind to yourself, even on the hard days. I’m someone who struggles a lot with my mental health, and I never want anyone to feel alone on the journey. And also, seeing all these projects inspires me to keep going myself.

Amar Al Naimi: I worked my way up from the very bottom. This was really, really groundwork. I was living on the streets, and from there on, I was going all the time, because I had a motivation and I had nothing to lose. And if you don’t have something to lose, you just go for it. You try. If you fail, you get up and go ahead, again and again and again. If you believe in it, even if no one else does, it will work out. I always wanted to be self-employed and I made it happen.