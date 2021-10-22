4 things we learned about disrupting the status quo from Maja Kuczyńska

When Poland’s Maja Kuczyńska disrupts the status quo, the sky’s the limit. “I don’t think there’s ever been a skydiver flying with an aerobatic aircraft before,” she says.

But now there has.

Kuczyńska and fellow Pole Łukasz Czepiela expanded their boundaries when they challenged each other to a Game of A.I.R. The concept? Kuczyńska, a multi-time medalist in indoor skydiving, who blazed a trail as the sport’s first Junior Freestyle World Champion, would take on the trophy-winning air racing and aerobatic pilot Czepiela.

Like a game of H.O.R.S.E. in basketball, they would try to duplicate each other’s moves – Kuczyńska while skydiving in the open air, and Czepiela with his aeroplane. Whoever could complete the most manoeuvres correctly would claim victory.

“I thought it would be really cool to be able to see a plane while you’re freefalling, because usually you don’t want to see a plane around you when you’re skydiving!” Kuczyńska explains.

Documented on video, the result was spectacular, with skydiver and aircraft aloft simultaneously, each creating dazzling flips, rolls and spins. And while Kuczyńska won the game, they both were successful in creating something new and different that caught the imagination of people around the world.

A unique duel © Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Kuczyńska’s career experiences can help to inform anyone looking to take the path less traveled. For example:

1) Plan, plan, plan

Kuczyńska and Czepiela started brainstorming what kinds of manoeuvres might be suitable for their challenge many months before they got together for a first trial to test out the concept. And then they continued to refine the process from there.

2) Be ready to go out of your comfort zone…

To make the challenge look as compelling on video as it felt in the air, Kuczyńska had to rethink and retrain the way she normally executed her moves. “Sometimes it was trying to hold a position so that I was facing the camera,” she describes. Or, to create the smoke trail that helped to make her trajectory more visible, “How do I do these moves with a massive can of smoke attached to my foot?”

3) But don’t take risk simply for the sake of taking risk

“Technically what we’re doing is dangerous, but nobody is respected if they do stuff that’s dangerous on purpose and nobody wants to do that,” Kuczyńska emphasises. She and Czepiela both believe it’s essential to focus on the details to reduce risk, with the pilot adding, “If you have an idea that seems stupid-crazy, work on it. Talk to other people in the know and don’t limit yourself.”

4) Listen to your inner voice

Czepiela thinks that “if you really want to do something, there’s pretty much nothing that can stop you,” and Kuczyńska is living proof. Through believing in herself and doing what she loves, she's achieving her dreams and feeling better than ever. “I never planned on becoming a skydiver full time. [Instead], I did what people told me to do and I was really unhappy,” Kuczyńska shares. “Then I stopped doing what people told me to do and now I’m happy!”

Maja Kuczyńska in her element © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

