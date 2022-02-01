Cédric Dumont has flown a wingsuit at 160 kph in a tight Swiss gorge and has BASE-jumped off some of the highest (and lowest) features of their kind. In a Red Bull Basement Sessions podcast episode, the Belgian reveals that he’s not fearless, and shares how he – and all of us – can actually use fear to redefine our limits.

1. “Everything we want is on the other side of fear”

Dumont believes that what lies between us and our dreams is “purely fear,” whether it’s fear of failure, fear of change or some other anxiety. And he’s got tips for how to overcome it. For example…

2. “Do something every day that scares you”

It’s the only way to expand your comfort zone, Dumont says. And the risk doesn’t have to be physical, because overcoming emotional fears is important, too. Listen to the podcast below to find out an everyday type of emotional risk that the Belgian “hates” but pushes himself to take.

3. “The more you can accept the fact that you can fail, the higher your self-confidence will be”

While Dumont admits that failure is not an option when executing a skydive or BASE jump, he has also taken risks as an entrepreneur. “I’ve failed a lot – even in sport I’ve had projects that never happened, and I’m fine with that. It’s a learning process,” he declares. “Embrace failure and move on. That’s resilience.”

4. “Every one of us has an inner dialogue with ourselves, and if it’s negative, it’s going to have a huge impact on everything you do"

There are lots of tips out there around making affirmations while looking in the mirror or forcing yourself to smile in order to feel better, but Dumont emphasises that he is talking about consistency in your inner monologue – aiming for a positive approach and, ultimately, being kind to yourself. "I’m always trying to talk to myself in a very positive way,” he says.

5. “If I could give one piece of advice – embrace uncertainty”

In Dumont’s view, settling for certainty is akin to giving up on your dreams, but taking advantage of uncertainty can spark creativity. He asserts, “I think it’s a great way to stay relevant and reinvent yourself in a very fast-changing world.”

Cédric Dumont © Jarno Schurgers/Red Bull Content Pool

6. “The world would be a better place if we all explored and used our talents and skills”

That’s why Dumont, who's also a trained high-performance psychologist, shares his insights and experiences with people all over the globe through coaching, giving motivational talks and even writing a book.

A passion for exploring their own potential is why students around the world participate in Red Bull Basement, developing their ideas for tech solutions that can drive positive change.

