"Survival is fascinating," says New Zealand success story Dean 'Rocket' Hall.

Hall is the creator of hugely popular survival games like DayZ and Icarus and the founder of video games studio Rocketwerkz. He's also an explorer who has climbed Mt. Everest and crossed the South Pole. In Season 2, Episode 7 of the Red Bull Basement Sessions podcast, the Kiwi discusses his adventures in the wilds of both the gaming scene and the natural world, particularly with an eye toward leveraging failure to achieve success. The advice he shares includes:

“You’ve got to be motivating yourself at the same time as going easy on yourself.”

Hall says it took him a long time to figure out his inner voice, and he thinks the same is true for a lot of us. “The internal monologue can either talk you out of being able to do something or talk you into it. That to me seems like the key part of keeping going,” he says.

In the podcast, Hall describes the time when “keeping going” was a matter of life or death as he clung to the side of a mountain.

“How would you know what success is if you haven’t failed?”

Hall has certainly overcome what some would deem failures – such as rebounding from an army injury to sell 170,000 copies of DayZ in the first 24 hours after release. But although he acknowledges that 'fail fast' and 'failure is important' are entrepreneurial buzzwords, he admits, "I don't necessarily like learning through failure, and that's the big thing: I don't think anyone likes failure. We don't like being in pain, and we don't like hurting. But they're an important part of life, right? How would you know what feeling good is if you don't feel bad sometimes?"

While a proud New Zealander, Hall also maintains that Americans seem particularly 'good' at failure due to how they perceive it. For them, he says: “Failure is just sort of this blip that happens on the way to success. They know that failure is not catastrophic – that they can use failure and that failure doesn’t define them, but that it can be used to build success that defines them.”

“You’ve got to thread the needle…”

Hall’s guidance for coming out on the other side of failure is perseverance in finding your way through a tight spot. “It’s very easy to have a failure, take it way too personally, and stop,” he comments. Instead, be objective and clear-eyed about the situation.

“…And then also identify what success looks like for you.”

“A really important part is knowing what success is, something that people forget,” Hall emphasizes. “If you’re in a meeting and you don’t know what the purpose is or why you’re there, that is a waste of time. And it’s kind of the same with an idea or an event. What does success look like to you? If you can’t answer that, you’re not going to be able to handle the failure or the success, because you’re not going to know what it is.”

