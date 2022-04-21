Get into gear with these top tips on innovation from Porsche's Deniz Keskin

Based at Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, director of brand management Deniz Keskin loves his job. "It's one of the few occasions you have where you can help to determine the future course of a company like Porsche," he says. "Safeguarding that – making sure that the brand stays attractive and relevant moving forward – is, in the most simple terms, my preoccupation."

Keskin started his career with the company as an intern in 2000 and he's witnessed not only the metamorphosis of his field with the rise of social media and smartphones, but also a transformation and continuing evolution in Porsche's business itself.

In the Red Bull Basement Sessions podcast, his description of the experience yields these takeaways (and more) for those looking to foster innovation and growth in their own endeavours.

1. Don't be afraid to look backwards as well as forwards

While Keskin is passionate about using today's new channels, inventions and devices, he also finds inspiration in his company's heritage. "I have a great privilege in the office where I'm working: it's a seven-minute walk to the Porsche Museum," he says. "When you go there, you see all these people from around the world and it gives you a sense of responsibility, because you see everything that came before your moment in time. In a very paradox way, sometimes revisiting the past can be a really good inspiration for tackling the problems of the future."

2. Evolve

Keskin acknowledges that staying competitive in terms of innovation is complex, involving a good understanding of market desires and also being able to preempt certain developments. He adds, "The other thing is not to rest on your laurels and always be a little bit on the watch – and also to evolve."

In the podcast, the visionary marketer describes a variety of innovative ways Porsche has evolved, from expanding its product line to moving into the virtual world of gaming.

3. Consider whether your innovation is selfish

Keskin believes there are essentially two types of innovation: selfish and pragmatic. "There is, if you like, selfish innovation: innovation for the sake of innovation," he explains. "And there is real, pragmatic innovation. I think especially in my field of expertise, marketing, we always have to try to find the pragmatic one, which is innovation that creates something that consumers – that customers – actually use and love. That's the ultimate purpose."

To make sure that your innovation is pragmatic – that is, truly useful – Keskin advises:

Have a really clear and acute understanding of what people need, which involves observing, connecting the right dots, and drawing the right conclusions.

Create an atmosphere where collaborators can trust their 'brainwork' and feel open to say what they think.

"At the end of the day, I think a lot of innovation gets lost the moment that people judge themselves before they say an idea,” Keskin comments. "So, an atmosphere where people can just speak their mind and not fear judgement is really important."

