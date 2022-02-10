Skydiving. There may be no better metaphor for pursuing a bold idea. It's a thrilling mix of anticipation and fear involving assessing the risks and taking a leap of faith. After a rush and perhaps a few bumps along the way, there's the exhilarating reward of having accomplished something extraordinary.

Few know that feeling better than championship-winning indoor and outdoor skydiver Maja Kuczyńska . Combining a background in gymnastics, ballet and skateboarding with over a decade of skydiving, she expands the boundaries of the sport through her own innovations. One day she’s dazzling judges with a new manoeuvre and the next she’s tackling a showdown with an aeroplane .

So with skydiving as a heightened example of what applies in team situations on the ground, Kuczyńska’s advice holds relevance not only for students participating in Red Bull Basement, but for just about anyone who collaborates on a big idea with a team or partner.

Listen to Kuczyńska’s Red Bull Basement Session podcast and read up on some important takeaways from it below.

“One of my favorite things about tunnel flying is how much you learn that you’re able to communicate without words”

Kuczyńska aims to unveil at least two or three never-before-seen moves each competitive season, and as she tries out new ones in the blast of a wind tunnel, verbal communication with teammates is next to impossible. So they developed a sign language all their own.

“Eventually you can ‘talk’ through glass with your friends, and you’ll realize that you need to do less and less for people to understand you,” Kuczyńska says. "It shows how easily humans adapt to almost anything.”

Listen to the podcast here:

“Trust is really important. One of the biggest dangers in a skydive is the people around you. It's important who you choose to skydive with”

In other words, find the right people for the job, put them in the positions where they can succeed and keep the lines of communication open. Also, look for mentors or coaching if you’re just starting out.

“Fear is always necessary”

Part of building success is assessing the risks, and team input can be invaluable. “If you’re not afraid, you should think a little bit more,” says Kuczyńska urges, noting that it’s important to concentrate on “the actual risks, and not what you think is scary about the situation.” But while fear can be an advantage, keep in mind that…

“The worst thing is when people freak out – you need to maintain that calm and chill”

In freefall, as in any other aspect of life, when the unexpected happens, panic only worsens the situation. You want team members who remain cool and focused – and it’s important to stay that way yourself!

Jump into Maja Kuczyńska’s world and hear other inspirational visionaries in the podcast episodes . You can follow Red Bull Basement Sessions on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.