Mariana Pajón is widely regarded as the Queen of BMX.

And while that’s exactly where she’s always wanted to be, she’s not afraid to admit that the crown can be heavy, too.

Though Pajón is a generation-defining talent, getting to the top was far from easy. When she started racing BMX – at the age of five in her native Colombia – she couldn’t find a classification to enter.

“I grew up in a sport that was known for being a boys’ sport, no girls, and I didn’t have a class to race with," she says. "So I was racing with boys. There was a rule that I couldn’t race with them – I broke the rules for maybe 15 years!”

Every day you have to do something different than the others to be the best Mariana Pajón

When Pajón was 20, her runs at the Games in London so gripped Colombians that when she made it to the final race, universities cancelled classes and airports stopped flights. Everyone was glued to their screens, with the nation's hopes on her shoulders. No pressure, then.

Nonetheless, Pajón delivered a scintillating run to give Colombia only its second gold medal in Olympic history, which set up even higher expectations when she launched a winning campaign at the Rio Games.

Since Pajón first came into the public eye, her sport has grown 300 percent in Colombia, and practically every day someone tells her that she’s their motivation. While the athlete is humble and appreciative, she also acknowledges, “It’s a huge responsibility.”

Here are just a few of the tips Pajón shares for staying resilient and overcoming obstacles:

Here are just a few of the tips Pajón shares for staying resilient and overcoming obstacles:

Innovate, innovate, innovate

“You have to innovate. In sports, we innovate by doing new things with technology, like biomechanics and cameras so we can really see our technique,” Pajón notes. “Every day you have to do something different than the others to be the best.”

Mariana Pajón at home in Medellín © Maximiliano Blanco / Red Bull Content Pool

Lean into support

Pajón trusts members of her inner circle, such as her family, to keep her grounded. “I also have a mental coach who is really important, who has given me some really nice tools,” she says. ”You’ve got to have someone.”

Be mindful

Many of the tools Pajón uses apply to everyday life, such as adopting a mindset that makes pressure work for her instead of against her. “It can be positive, or it can be negative, it’s up to you,” she says. “I know the whole country believes in me, and I think that I can do something really nice for my country: I can say thanks and inspire people.”

Shut down the ‘what-ifs’

Pajón jokes that her imagination is too good – she can pile on self-doubt by envisioning countless “what-if” situations. “Those what-ifs, they’re the worst. But you can quiet them,” she says. “You can tell them, ‘No, I’m ready, I’m enjoying this.’ If we’re conscious and we shut those things out, those doubts just fly away.”

Pajón concludes with some words of encouragement: “For everyone who has a big dream: believe in that dream, work hard for that dream and enjoy the process – that is really important. Then you’re going to achieve it.”

