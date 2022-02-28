4 mindset mantras from pitch master Sam Jones

Sam Jones is one of the most exciting entrepreneurs to emerge in the world of digital data. As founder and CEO of Gener8, he’s disrupting the status quo with a browser that empowers people to take back control of their online data, and earn from it.

He also knows how to deliver the perfect pitch. When Jones presented his idea on British TV show Dragon’s Den, not only did he get the investment, but the media dubbed it the best pitch ever. The viral clip inspired tens of millions of people worldwide.

We have the power to imagine a new future and to build it ourselves Sam Jones

So it’s fitting that Jones is a keynote speaker and global judge for the Red Bull Basement programme, mentoring student innovators who are developing their own ingenious ideas. He also has plenty of advice when it comes to pitches, job interviews and other opportunities, declaring: "It all comes down to your mindset.”

01 "The only thing that's in your control is the pitch itself"

That may sound scary out of context, but what Jones explains is that you need to focus on preparing as fully as you can, rather than obsessing about what you can’t control. Make certain that you thoroughly understand your business, practice your pitch until it’s a part of you, and then when it’s time, make sure you communicate your key points.

In the podcast, Jones describes his preparation process, as well as what it felt like in those nerve-jangling moments as the lift doors opened and he faced the Dragons.

02 “How you think about yourself, and how you view the situation, will impact everything that happens next"

According to Jones, in potentially life-changing situations like an investor pitch, “you need to start by reminding yourself that you’re not singing for your supper. You never stand hat-in-hand asking for money – that’s the quickest way to turn someone off". Instead, he advises…

03 “You must believe that you’re sharing a secret with the investor. And if they’re lucky, you might be willing to invite them along on the journey”

Jones has learned that such a framework – backed by your confidence and belief – enables you to tell a much more compelling story. He says: “It can really change how you approach situations, and that can change the outcomes, too.”

04 “We have the ability to create our own opportunities, and to really drive the future”

As he leads his new company, Jones finds it “incredibly empowering” to consider that the internet is only 30 years old, and the social media “Goliaths” that we use every day are even younger. “The people who founded these companies are just like us, [and] all of these started as an idea on a piece of paper,” he points out. “When you recognise this, you realise that we have the power to imagine a new future and to build it ourselves.”

