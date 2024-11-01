Founding a startup? Microsoft’s Hans Yang explains accelerator resources

What’s amazing about the AI tools now, like Azure AI, is how fast you can do things. We recently released some AI code templates that a less technical founder can use to build their first AI application within less than an hour. Literally less than an hour!

AI is a tool that can do everything from creating graphics to writing copy to writing code. Or say it’s a chatbot that you want to test out, like we provided for creating a business plan in the Red Bull Basement application process: there are code templates that a founder or developer can just grab, put into their own code repository and then build off of. It's like a getting started guide that makes it so much faster to get things done.

The barriers to going from an idea into a business are lowering, and we want founders to see how easy it is to develop AI applications and capitalise on all this momentum.