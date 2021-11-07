Dream team! How Wingfinder helped these Red Bull Basement winners grow

Winning Red Bull Basement at the end of 2019 changed everything for Sophie Bolzer and Nadine Szentivanyi.

The experience saw them spend time with industry experts, financiers and mentors, who gave them the insight, as well as confidence, to broaden their free audio-based learning and collaboration tool for students, Audvice, into a product they could sell to businesses.

It also meant that when people’s working lives changed during 2020 and remote working became the norm, the women were ready with the right product to meet the new demand.

Red Bull Basement was a game-changer for us Sophie Bolzer

“Red Bull Basement was a game-changer for us. All of a sudden we were able to onboard really big clients,” said Bolzer, Founder and CEO of Audvice.

“We were fundraising, we were making our first revenues, learning about how our product is used and investing in product development. It was a crazy learning journey.”

During Red Bull Basement, the women completed Red Bull Wingfinder – an assessment developed with the help of an expert team of psychologists. It gives people a highly detailed report into their individual strengths in the areas of creativity, thinking, drive and connections. It also provides pointers on how to fulfil your potential and use your talents in your professional life.

According to the test, Bolzer’s top strength is her innovative thinking, a fitting skill for a dynamic entrepreneur and tech start-up founder.

Szentivanyi is head of customer success at Audvice. Her top strengths are her adaptable and analytical thinking, again the perfect skills for her role.

"I sent Sophie a message saying, ‘Wow, this is so accurate’,” smiled Szentivanyi, as she remembered reading her results for the first time.

It is nice to have guidance and hints on how to be stronger Sophie Bolzer

Bolzer and Szentivanyi know from personal experience that in a start-up, it's critical to find staff with whom you can click. Now they're using Wingfinder to find out more about potential new recruits as they boost their team. Audvice has grown from three staff in 2019 to eight today and is about to hire 10 more in the next six months. The team have further expansion in their sights and would love to hear from talented people.

“For us, it's important that people are a cultural match for the team and that their personalities fit, which is where the Wingfinder test is particularly useful,” said Bolzer. “I asked people to take the test, so we know a bit more about how they tick and I did it myself as well, because I wanted to be a role model and share with them what kind of team members they can expect.”

People enjoyed the test, she said, because joining a new team is a good time to be a bit more reflective and aware of how you interact with others.

Both Bolzer and Szentivanyi also valued the coaching section of the Wingfinder assessment.

“It's nice to have guidance and hints on how to be stronger – it's all about self-development,” said Bolzer.

“When I read it, it helped me to reflect and some situations popped up in my head when I thought, ‘Yes, I could have done it like that’,” said Szentivanyi, in reference to her project management roles.

Both women believe every student should take the Wingfinder assessment to help them explore what they like doing best and what their future options could be.

“I'm disappointed that no one gave me such a test when I was young, because after school I found it hard to decide which way to go with my life. It would have definitely helped me a lot to learn more about my talents and strengths,” said Bolzer.

She concluded: “What I like about the Wingfinder test for young people is that it uses cases they can relate to in language that everyone understands.”