Tennis and music mashup? Red Bull Bassline smashed it

The innovative new Red Bull Bassline tennis tournament was broadcast live on Red Bull TV with presenters Bryn Lucas and Barbara Schett providing commentary for the stacked line-up that featured Carlos Alcaraz, Reilly Opelka , Cameron Norrie, Feliciano López, Cristian Garín, Jurij Rodionov and Dennis Novak alongside the event's creator, Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas . The exciting tie-break format, played out against a backdrop of music, was a hit with the crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz outshone them all © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

Alcaraz, tipped at just 18 to be a great in the making, defeated the man who devised the event, Tsitsipas, in the climax to a splendid two-and-a-half hour festival of tennis in Vienna on Friday, the likes of which the grand old sport had never witnessed before.

How fitting that the final of a unique tennis tournament, the inaugural event, which may have given us a glimpse into the future, should be contested by two of the superstars who are going to dominate their game for years to come.

Alcaraz shared the podium with Tsitsipas and Opelka © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

In an intimate temporary arena, illuminated by flashing lights, a throbbing musical backdrop and a hugely enthusiastic, largely youthful, crowd enjoyed seven short, sharp knock-out matches where every point counted. Alcaraz reckoned it was an honour to lift the inaugural title to become the king of the tie-breaks.

And even if he couldn’t quite complete a perfect night, losing the final of his own tournament 7-4 7-5, Tsitsipas was spot-on with his prediction at the start of the evening that “this event is going to be something special, something everyone’s going to remember… we’re celebrating tennis here!”

At the end of the night, Tsitsipas said: “We managed to create a short form of tennis with lots of excitement and energy, to bring people together though tennis, to unite people, to bring young kids to the event – and make it fun.”

No arguments there. It was all great fun – “tennis with a modern twist” as the Greek world No3 called it, where brilliant rallies could be conjured up to the backbeat of great music and the young audience could get close up to their tennis heroes who remained involved in the show at courtside even when not playing.

Want to dive deeper? Stefanos Tsitsipas explains how the tournament works:

It was an evening where there wasn’t an umpire or line judge in sight – instead, line assistant technology called the shots in or out.

With the matches being decided over best-of-three tiebreaks, there was simply no margin for error – or a slow start. After local Vienna hero Novak had shocked Tsitsipas to take the first ‘set’ of their quarter-final 7-4, there was the distinct possibility that the tournament host could be knocked out in his opening match.

Then at 5-5 in the second breaker, with the heart monitors the players had been fitted with showing that Tsitsipas’s ticker had raced up to more than 170 beats a minute, a Eureka! moment occurred for the Greek – because once the booming strains of C+C Music Factory’s Everybody Dance Now started booming around the arena, the effect seemed instantaneous as Tsitsipas won the next two points and went on to win the only ‘three-breaker’ contest of the night.

Reilly Opelka: "It was an unbelievable event" © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

“The music was at its best. I got pumped,” a smiling Tsitsipas said afterwards. “It’s difficult to concentrate sometimes when you’ve got such cool songs playing in the background, but I enjoyed it regardless of that.”

Alcaraz loved it too. Clutching the Red Bull Bassline trophy – surely the only prize ever to feature both a tennis racquet and a vinyl record – this breathtaking talent, who’s saddled with the tag of Spain’s ‘new Nadal’, just beamed: “The music helped me a lot, gave me some outer powers!”

What a player he is. Even Tsitsipas, who also got beaten by the youngster at the US Open, had to smile ruefully: “Congratulations to Carlos for kicking my ass one more time!”

Tsitsipas: "Congratulations to Carlos for kicking my ass one more time!" © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

Tsitsipas says he first got the idea of tennis being just part of a big show when he went to see how the NBA packages one of its matches in the US. He found that it wasn’t just the basketball that mattered, but the whole show that revolved around the sporting centrepiece.

So it was that on Friday, as a warm-up treat before the final, the crowd were treated to BMX flatlander legend Matthias Dandois riding onto court to give a dazzling exhibition of his cycling skills (before he also revealed how he’d actually taken a point off Tsitsipas when they’d had a knock-up earlier on Friday).

Local hero Dennis Novak won the first set © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

And through all the sideshow attractions – the music, the booming MC, the heart monitors, and the head cams – one thing stood out: the absolute desire of these players to win the inaugural trophy. “I had to play my best, from the first ball to the last,” said Alcaraz, noting the intensity of the duels.

“I need to warm up or I’m going to get killed,” said Spanish player López, who momentarily must have felt his age after his teenage compatriot Alcaraz, who wasn’t even born when he first started playing, whitewashed him in the opening breaker of their quarter-final.

Opelka, the giant American – tennis’s tallest man at 6ft 11in – who was cut down to size by Tsitsipas in the semi-final, called the whole night “an unbelievable event”, adding: “I think our sport needs to evolve a little bit. Maybe this was a step in the right direction. Thanks to Stefanos and Red Bull for listening to the athletes and putting on something special and unique like this.”

You can be pretty sure it won’t be the last. Tsitsipas is so enthused about the concept that he declared afterwards: “I’d love to see this event go global, from Asia, Oceania to the US, why not even Africa?”

This delicious Viennese whirl, it seems, may have just been the starter in Tsitsi’s tennis revolution.

The inaugural 2021 Red Bull Bassline tournament results (Heumarkt, Vienna):

Quarter-finals

Reilly Opelka (US) beat Cameron Norrie (GB) 9-7 9-7

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) beat Feliciano López (Spain) 7-0 12-10

Cristian Garín (Chile) beat Jurij Rodionov (Austria) 7-3 8-6

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) beat Dennis Novak (Austria) 4-7 7-5 7-5

Semi-finals

Alcaraz beat Garín 7-3 7-4

Tsitsipas beat Opelka 7-2 8-6

Final

Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas 7-4 7-5

