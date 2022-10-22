Khachanov crowned 2022 Red Bull Bassline champion

A new Red Bull Bassline 2022 Champion was crowned in Vienna on Friday night, October 21, as some of the world’s top tennis talents battled it out in sport’s most intense and exciting tie-break spectacle.

In front of a sold-out arena in the heart of Vienna, six big hitters went head-to-head to test their skills in the second edition of this unique and innovative competition, where tennis meets turntables.

In front of a sold-out arena in the heart of Vienna, six big hitters went head-to-head to test their skills in the second edition of this unique and innovative competition, where tennis meets turntables.

Khachanov and Dimitrov went into battle in the finals © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Who won Red Bull Bassline 2022?

After playing more than 90 minutes of high-octane, breathless tennis in Vienna, Karen Khachanov was crowned the second-ever winner of Red Bull Bassline, following Carlos Alcaraz’s victory in the inaugural event last year.

Khachanov – at 1.98m, the tallest player on the court – dominated his three matches and beat Grigor Dimitrov 3-1 in the final to take a well-earned victory.

The athlete, who is currently number 18 on the ATP World Ranking, adds the Red Bull Bassline trophy to his cabinet to sit alongside four ATP titles and an Olympic silver medal.

"The energy was great. I was so happy to play for this crowd – and thanks for the DJ," said Khachanov after his triumph. "I think everyone enjoyed the great atmosphere today.”

The podium (l to r): Dimitrov, Khachanov, Rublev © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

Here’s how the rest of the podium looked:

1st – Karen Khachanov

2nd – Grigor Dimitrov

3rd – Andrey Rublev

4th - Taylor Fritz

Red Bull Bassline is about having fun as much as winning © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Who took part in the competition?

The second edition of Red Bull Bassline saw some top players from all over the world come together to test their skills in a competition like no other – where innovative tennis meets turntables.

The challenge? Become King of the Court, in the throbbing beats, flashing lights and electric atmosphere of a packed arena. It’s simple: the DJ brings the party vibes, you bring your A-game.

The line-up for the competition included:

• Andrey Rublev (#8)

• Taylor Fritz (#9)

• Karen Khachanov (#18)

• Diego Schwartzman (#19)

• Grigor Dimitrov (#32)

• Filip Misolic (#144).

Andrey Rublev finished third following a hard game © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Here's how the final match played out

Khachanov and Dimitrov lined up in a five-set showdown for the chance to win the Red Bull Bassline prize – with the first to three sets taking victory.

It was Dimitrov who struck first blood, taking the all-important opening point of the match, and going on to build a 4-1 lead. But Khachanov fought back – his ferocious serve, which hit a top speed of 204 kph, forcing his under-pressure opponent into several unforced errors.

Khachanov took the opening set 7:5, before following up with the second set 7:5 to set up an exciting shot at victory.

But things can change very quickly in tie-break tennis, and an under-pressure Dimitrov came out fighting in the third set to take an impressive 7:4 win and keep Khachanov’s name off the trophy for a little longer.

The fourth set saw the pair refuse to give each other an inch, including an immense 27-hit rally that had the sold-out crowd gasping breathlessly, before Khachanov took the Championship Point to finish the set 8:6 and secure his prize.

After a tough battle Grigor Dimitrov ended the evening as runner-up © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

04 The competition rundown

The Quarter Finals kicked off the event in style, as local star Filip Misolic lined up against Dimitrov in the first action of the night – the latter taking a 2-0 victory (7:1, 10:8). Meanwhile, Khachanov looked full of motivation as he swept aside Diego Schwartsmann 2-0 (7:4, 7:3).

In the semi-finals, top-ranked Andrey Rublev stepped on court to face Dimitrov, and the pair played out a close battle, Rublev taking the first set before Dimitrov bounced back impressively to take the 2-1 win (5:7, 7:5, 7:4). A warmed-up Khachanov made simple work of Taylor Fritz, the crowd giving him an extra boost as he booked his place in the final with a 2-0 win (7:3, 7:4).

In the small final, Rublev and Fritz fought for the chance to take the final podium spot of the competition – but it was Rublev’s consistency that shone through, his big forehand punishing Fritz and delivered a 2-0 victory to give him third place.

DJ Mosaken provided the beats © Matthias Heschl / Red Bull Content Pool

05 What does it take to win Red Bull Bassline?

It takes speed, power, endurance and smart tactics to become Red Bull Bassline champion. But that’s not all – you also need to be able to have fun and smile as you go.

Why? Well, it’s tennis… but not as we know it. The innovative format of Red Bull Bassline means that there’s no umpire, the crowd is super close to the action, and with the throbbing beat of the music on court, the energy on-court is different to any other challenge in the sport.

Throw in a lung-busting on-off format, and the pressure of adjusting to new opponents, and you have a unique and intriguing twist on tennis.

It’s physically demanding, too. At times, the athletes hit heart rates well above 180bpm – that’s the same as a racing driver coming into a turn at full speed!

Watch the recap here:

Finals This one-night tennis tournament features elite players and is set against a throbbing musical backbeat.

In Red Bull Bassline, every points counts – so the athletes scrap right to the end of every rally. The 2022 edition was no different, with some breathtaking back-and-forths keeping the fans on the edge of their seats.

Keep your eye out for Grigor Dimitrov’s ‘tweener’ on the fourth set of the Final – scooping the ball backwards between his legs to stay in the game. What a move!

Keep your eye out for Grigor Dimitrov's 'tweener' on the fourth set of the Final – scooping the ball backwards between his legs to stay in the game. What a move!

