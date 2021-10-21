Why Red Bull Bassline is tennis, but not as we know it

Stefanos Tsitsipas loves tennis, but the young Greek superstar is also a visionary, who believes there are myriad ways that his sport can be enhanced as a spectacle. That’s the ambition of Red Bull Bassline – a one-night tennis tournament featuring some of the world’s best players, bold innovations, unique fan engagement and a completely new competition format, all set against a throbbing musical backbeat that the sport has never witnessed before.

The world number three gave us an insight into how he believes the event, which takes place in Vienna on Friday as a unique warm-up to next week’s ATP 500 Vienna Open in the city, will act as “a breath of fresh air” for his beloved sport.

01 A unique venue and atmosphere

A temporary arena has been erected in Heumarkt, right in the heart of one of the world’s great cities, Vienna, where a tennis hard court will lie at the centre of Friday evening’s sporting party. It’s a one-off, eight-player event, which will see a single champion crowned at the end of a breathless night – and Tsitsipas wants to see the fans just as involved in the drama as the players, who they’ll enjoy in a different way to ever before. “It’s a new format, a faster format, much more exciting for fans of a younger age. There’s going to be energy, there’s music, there’s a whole lot of vibrancy put into it which makes it like a breath of fresh air,” he says. “It will revolutionise tennis, I would say, bring it to another dimension.”

Tsitsipas wants players to be able “to expose who they really are” © Elsa/Getty Images

02 Welcome to full-throttle tennis!

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with tennis,” says Tsitsipas. Yet he can also see how other sports have given themselves a thoroughly modern makeover and dabbled in shorter-form competitions – and that’s what has driven his brainchild. Red Bull Bassline will be a knock-out tournament featuring matches that will be played over a novel best-of-three tie-break format. Each match will probably last between about 10 to 25 minutes and there’ll be seven matches in all – four quarter-finals, two semis and a final – short, intense mini-matches where every point will count. “In today’s world, everything is moving really fast, there are a lot of distractions, everything tends to be faster, quicker. And the idea stemmed from there, making tennis much more exciting, with more energy and more intensity put into every single point,” explains Tsitsipas. “We’ll have everyone… going at it 100 percent, each one displaying their best game. But also we want everyone to have a huge smile on their face; we want players to have fun while they’re out there doing what they do best.”

03 If music be the food of tennis, play on!

“Quiet please!…” That time-honoured instruction from umpires to the crowd at tournaments will have no place at Red Bull Bassline. On-court drama will be accompanied by a musical soundtrack, not just between points but even while the players are engaged in thrilling rallies. It’s all part of Tsitsipas’s belief that fans should be part of the show. “I would like to see showtime being held on court – music being played and the fans much more involved in the game than they already are,” he says. “And that’s going to bring new life into the sport.” What sort of music? “Well the choice is unlimited!” he enthuses. “Whatever’s trending, whatever has people hyped, mostly trending stuff that people enjoy listening to that gives a good vibe and a good atmosphere. I’m not sure about heavy metal – but definitely something that’s going to add energy, add to the atmosphere and enhance the tennis. The dream scenario is to have the fans immersed in the game, to be part of the game.”

We have tennis unfiltered – everyone can express themselves, everyone can get angry, fully express themselves on court Stefanos Tsitsipas

04 Who needs umpires?

For the first time, there’ll be the unique sight of a professional match taking place without a single chair umpire or line judge officiating. All the calls will be made by the line assistant systems and the onus will be on the players to sort out any disputes between them, which should make things very interesting! If there’s the odd explosion from a player, Tsitsipas isn’t against the idea. “Basically, we have tennis unfiltered – everyone can express themselves, everyone can get angry, fully express themselves on court,” he says.

05 Getting to the heart of the game

Tsitsipas wants players to be able “to expose who they really are” – and, as part of that ambition, Red Bull Bassline will employ new on-court technology so fans can engage with their heroes like never before, with technology enhancing the viewers' experience on Red Bull TV. If, for instance, you want to get a feel for the stress levels of a player at match point down, you’ll be able to find out from the results of a heart monitor he’s wearing, the results of which will be shown on LED walls behind the baseline.

06 No game for old men

Tsitsipas reckons that his tournament is unashamedly aimed at a youthful audience. “This new dynamic gives it a new perspective. I think it’s good for the younger generation of fans and people who are involved in tennis who would be mostly 26 and younger,” he says. Likewise, he wants to see “under-24s” competing”, like at least half of the players in Friday’s star-studded field. They include himself, Spain’s ‘new Rafa’ Carlos Alcaraz, maybe the most exciting talent in the game at 18, and Reilly Opelka , the rising, big-hitting US giant. In the absence of injured number one, Dominic Thiem , Austria’s second and third ranked players, Dennis Novak and 22-year-old Jurij Rodionov, will get the local support with two more international stars yet to be finalised. Not that Tsitsipas can’t see a place for the old legends in his format. “I want to see players who bring good vibes to the court!” he says, which explains the presence of the all-court maestro Feliciano López – just 40 years young!