How the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos World Final was a virtual success
Talking to the rappers who took to the green-screen virtual arena for the international final of the Spanish-speaking MC battle.
"When we rehearsed with the green screen, it hurt my head a little bit,” says reigning Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos world champ Rapder. “But I eventually got the hang of it and was able to focus on what was really important - the format - and use the technology to help me rather than hinder me.”
2020 may have been a year of hindrance and upheaval but, for the International Final of Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos, it was an opportunity to do something truly original that would test the Spanish MC competitors to their limit.
On December 12, the competition broke barriers in the world’s first-ever fully virtual Spanish language rap battle. More than 14 million fans streamed the event, where they watched Mexico’s Rapder take the crown after a heated, multi-dimensional battle against former champion Skone.
Duking it out in a green-screen set – comprised of a green box measuring 24 metres x 12 metres painted with 50 gallons of specialist green paint shipped directly from Rosco Paint in Connecticut – the MCs were truly taken out of their comfort zone.
"It's a super new experience being on a digital stage,” said Peru’s Stick. “It's something I've never done before. Performing without an audience is something that I've already experienced in the National Final, I really just try to focus and make sure that the punchline is in my head."
The action was captured by six high-end cameras programmed with AR technology and the audio was intricately designed using PAs with strong subwoofers flanking the stage to ensure that the MCs could not only hear but feel the music well.
"I believe that you have to keep your attention on what's important and a format like this one actually helps me connect with my fellow competitors and the judges,” said Colombia’s Elevn. “Having an audience is always a vibrant experience, it fills you with adrenalin but their absence is actually a benefit in this case. It allows us to concentrate on the freestyle."
The AR technology to create the virtual arena was made possible by the use of Unreal video game rendering engines. Once the image was captured, everything was put together to create the virtual environment and then run through NEP’s own not-on-the-market software.
"The green screen is something very new for me but, based on what I saw in rehearsals, it'll be really interesting for the audience watching from home,” said Spain’s BNET before the competition. “It's also a beautiful experience for us, we have the opportunity to give life to the magic of these virtual environments. I think they've found a really unique way to bring this event to another level. I think the audience is going to lose it."
"The stimulation is different, but it's basically the same because what matters is what you do against your opponent,” continues Yartzi of Puerto Rico and the US. “Even though the environment can change, it's still a one-on-one battle and we just need to use what's given to us and concentrate on not losing focus."
Replay all the action from the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos 2020 International Final here.
