Check out what Logistx had to say after winning Red Bull BC One 2021

What did you do differently to prepare for this Red Bull BC One compared to 2019?
I told myself months ago that I would win the Red Bull BC One World Final this year. I went to BreakinMIA every day and my crew members for guidance, support and motivation. I executed my training plan with a strength coach and got with my therapist every week so that I could focus on my training and rest.
What was the greatest challenge that you faced and how did you overcome it?
The goal for this battle, which will be the same for all the battles going forward, is to train smarter, so that once I'm on that stage I don't have to stress about anything and I can just connect with the music, be present and really dance with my heart and let go. I've worked really hard on my mental side. I decided that all the dark shit I went through these past two years wouldn't be for nothing. I walked out onto that floor like I'd already won, because I knew if I'd gotten through all of that, I had what it takes to win. I realised that champions don't just occur on the big stage, they happen when God is watching them. I've also learnt how important taking care of myself, being with family and really growing as a person has helped me as a dancer.
You wore a crystal necklace on stage for the finals. What is it's significance?
Spiritually, I channeled my ancestors, higher guidance, my tribes and crews near and far. I got this crystal from one of my friends in San Diego, so shout-out to him. I bought this crystal from him at a jam. For me, the reason why I chose this to go on stage is because it's vibrant, it's imperfect and it's strong, and it felt like the energy in this is the energy I'm growing into as a person. I don't need this, but I wanted to have it with me to remind me of who I'm becoming and all I've been.
How important was the audience reaction tonight?
It was incredible. I had so much fun on that stage and I'm so thankful to everyone in that room for giving me their energy. I really felt so much love from the crowd. I'm not naturally competitive and off stage I have so much love for everyone here. I don't want to smoke them all, but in a battle, you can’t think like that. I'm a different person when I’m battling. On stage I'm in character, acting, so all that applause and energy from the audience really helped me stay in that zone.
What was it like battling on stage in such a large arena?
It's not comfortable for breakers to battle on a stage. We come from a background of having cyphers in intimate settings, underground joints or outside on the street, so battling on a stage like tonight is never going to be comfortable, but it's part of the evolution. Breaking came from something very raw and I'm aware that it's becoming something much more structured. I'm okay with that, that's part of the future, but like I said about the Olympics, it’s about maintaining the culture and each of us bring that. Red Bull BC One is a stage competition, not just a battle, so I had to mentally prepare for that, so I could utilise the space and still pay respect to the OGs and where this dance form originated, and also bring what I do best to a large scale. It means so much to have the opportunity to do that.
What will be your focus if you make it to the Olympics?
What matters the most to about competing at the Olympics isn't what medal I get, or winning, but like tonight it's about how this culture is going to be represented on that new platform. Whoever competes at the Olympics, I know we're going to kill it, because I know how amazing the breakers are who make up this scene and how hard we all work. I will most likely compete and it's going to be dope, but we all need to take the responsibility of repping our culture seriously and stand up for ourselves.
What does the win signify for you?
I'm feeling a lot of things and I'm still processing it all. Winning Red Bull BC One is something I’ve always wanted to do and I've definitely dreamed about getting this belt many times, but what means the most to me tonight and from this experience isn't the belt. It isn't even the title. This milestone means so much to me because it represents my rise out of a dark time that actually haunted me for a while. I wanted to win because if I did, I knew that whatever I have to say, people are going to listen to me and what I want to say is that this win is for everyone. I wanted to show that everyone is capable of winning whatever it is they want and coming out of darkness, because I did. I want to be a role model that uses everything I have to share love and remind others how powerful they are.
What message do you want to send with your win?
I have so much love and respect for all the B-Girls and I hope I made them all proud. I'm thankful to be standing on the backs of other legendary B-Girls who paved the way and created this for me, and I'm going to continue that vision for the future and elevate the next-gen. It's so important that we stay united and look after each other and that the youth coming up understand how important it is to take care of themselves, listen to their hearts and love themselves. I also want people to know that this is beyond a win for me. I'm playing the game. I want people to see that breaking is about so much more for me. Breaking came from brown and black people who were living in the Bronx and going through it in the hood, and a lot of us are still going through it. I don't like a lot of the things I see out there in society, especially when it comes to marginalisation and the BIPOC community, and I know this fame is going to get me to a place where people will listen to what I have to say, where I can stand up for what I believe in and my ancestors, and do the most beyond the dance floor.
What was the highlight of the Red Bull BC One camp for you?
This Red Bull BC One was a really beautiful experience because I was able to really see my friends again after two years. I have my real family, but I also have my hip-hop family and they both hold the same place in my heart. So, being able to see everybody again and knowing everyone's good, safe and healthy made me so happy. Just being together was definitely a highlight.