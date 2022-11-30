The best moments from the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022

With the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 going down in New York City, the birthplace of hip-hop, there was no doubt that this year was going to be exceptional. And the 19th edition definitely lived up to expectations.

Re-live the whole thing here:

And here’s a list of our favourite moments and highlights:

01 Crazy battles

Everyone who stepped onto the World Final stage this year left everything they had on the dancefloor in their bid for championship glory, giving the audience amazing displays of skill and heart to win.

B-Boy Quake sends the crowd wild © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Alvin vs Quake, Issin vs Alvin and Wigor vs Yuki were all filled with dynamic blow-ups. Each breaker worked to one-up the other every single round. The execution of difficult and crazy moves with musicality was a joy to watch.

Victor vs Phil Wizard was one of the most anticipated battles of the night, with Phil Wizard pitting his creatively-fluid, intricate flow against Victor's creatively-foundational, dynamic style.

Phil Wizard in the battle against Victor © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

671 vs India was a clash of two next-generation b-girl champions. Both have unbelievable power moves and came for each other with all the tricks they had up their sleeves. At one point, 671 mimicked India's moves in sync with India. Still, India came out on top by finishing with a 2000s spin that brought the crowd to its feet.

There were also some outstanding battles that were so evenly matched they resulted in close 3-2 decisions by the judges.

Logistx vs Anti was a match between two b-girls who can do it all. Both were rocking fresh on top, threw smooth footwork and high-flying acrobatics, blended with power and sharp freezes.

Sunny does the Hollowback © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Freshbella with the headspin drill © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

In the battle between Sunny and Freshbella, each b-girl stepped up the level of her breaking every round. Therefore, they were pushing each other to an even more outstanding performance, round for round.

In an unbelievable exchange of originality, Amir and Lee delivered a battle that was a master class in creative expression.

02 The epic two final battles

Both final battles of the night shared underlying stories that made the epic clashes even more unique, and edge-of-the-seat stuff.

Both finals were the Netherlands vs USA. India vs Logistx and Lee vs Victor.

Both American breakers were previous champions looking to win their second Red Bull BC One titles, with Logistx as the defending champion from 2021 and Victor as the 2015 champion. Both Dutch breakers were looking to win their first Red Bull BC One title.

After intense and high-energy exchanges, with the competitors pushing each other to the limit, both battles required a decisive vote from the judges. The entire audience rose to their feet on both occasions to count down the deciding vote with excited anticipation.

Victor won his second title, this time in his home country © Little Shao India is now the youngest Red Bull BC One World Champion © Dean Treml

It was India and Victor who were crowned the 2022 world champions. Always humble, Logistx applauded India with a happy smile, while Lee’s crew, The Ruggeds – who came to New York to support him – embraced the young b-boy with love and support, proud of their crew member.

03 Rap legends

With New York being the birthplace of hip-hop, it was only fitting that two undeniable rap legends performed on the stage.

Black Sheep at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Black Sheep had the crowd rapping, “I gotta go, I gotta go, I gotta go,” and, “you can get with this, or you can get with that.” To top things off, Black Sheep got everyone to crouch down with him and, as he put it, “create a memory.” The DJ then had everyone in the arena rap the famous lines, “engine, engine, number nine, on the New York transit line, if my train goes off the track, Pick it up! Pick it up! Pick it up!” At which point everyone stood up together, the DJ dropped the track back in, and the whole arena jumped up and down.

Rakim performs at the Hammerstein Ballroom © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Later in the evening, when the lights went down and Don’t Sweat The Technique started to play, the buzz and excitement in the crowd shot up immediately. Everyone stood up and put their hands in the air as Rakim graced the stage, with the whole crowd rapping in unison. Rakim then dropped Know The Ledge, another classic anthem in breaking culture, sending the crowd crazy.

04 Best of the Last Chance Cypher

The Last Chance Cypher is always an exciting prelude to the World Final, with all the Red Bull BC One Cypher champions from around the world coming together to battle it out for the open spots in the Red Bull BC One World Final.

These are the must-watch battles:

Wigor vs Mighty Jimm was an all out battle of blow-up kings.

Lil Zoo vs Issin was a dynamic exchange of crazy, unpredictable moves.

Alessandrina vs Sayora was a battle with two of the most high-energy b-girls on the scene, who both always battle with smiles on their faces.

And Ozzi vs Illz was an exchange of smooth, sharp styles between two b-boys with clean, refined flows.

