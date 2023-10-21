Rio de Janeiro to host the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final

From the vibrant rhythms of samba echoing through its bustling streets to the gravity-defying acrobatics of Capoeira, Brazil has always been a melting pot of cultural expressions. Now, the spotlight shines on Rio de Janeiro, the iconic city set against a backdrop of sun-kissed beaches and towering monuments. The Jeunesse Arena will host the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final on December 7, 2024.

This time, it's not just about showcasing the world's best breakers but delving deep into Brazil's rich tapestry of traditions and its profound influence on the breaking scene. The Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final promises to be a mesmerizing blend of skill, heritage, and the unmistakable Brazilian zest for life.

Brazil has always been a treasure trove of artistic expressions and traditions. From the melancholic tunes of bossa nova that tell tales of love and longing to the colourful festivities of carnival that paint the streets in a riot of colours, the country has consistently been a beacon for cultural enthusiasts worldwide. The land resonates with stories from the Amazonian tribes in the north to the gauchos in the south, each weaving its unique narrative into the intricate fabric of Brazilian culture. Every dance, song, and festival is a testament to Brazil's unparalleled ability to blend its indigenous roots with contemporary influences, creating a dynamic and ever-evolving cultural panorama.

Former Red Bull BC One champion Neguin showed Brazilian style to the world © Victor Magdeyev/Red Bull Content Pool

Capoeira, with its fluid martial art movements, and Passinho, with its infectious urban dance steps, have deeply ingrained themselves into the foundation of Brazilian breaking. These two dance forms, one echoing Brazil's Afro-Brazilian heritage and the other reflecting the heartbeat of its urban streets, have collaboratively infused a distinctive flair into the nation's breaking style. This melding of traditions with contemporary vigour has produced breakers who dance with a unique rhythm, drawing from both the combative poise of Capoeira and the spirited bounce of Passinho.

Ambassadors like Neguin and Pelezinho carried this synthesis onto the global stage of previous Red Bull BC One editions and introduced it to the global audience. Their performances resonate with Brazil's rich cultural tapestry, showcasing to the world a breaking style that's undeniably and uniquely Brazilian.

Find out more about breaking in Brazil in Breaking Beyond:

46 min Neguin shows Kastet the city of São Paulo B-Girl Kastet joins B-Boy Neguin in São Paulo to experience the vibrant blend of the Brazilian breaking style.

In the world of breaking, Brazil has carved a unique niche, renowned for dancers who can flawlessly execute power moves in both directions - a feat that speaks volumes about their unmatched agility and dedication. However, as the scene evolves, there's a noticeable shift from sheer power to nuanced artistry.

This year's World Final competitors, Maia and Allef, are emblematic of this contemporary wave in Brazilian breaking. Rather than leaning on the traditional displays of acrobatic skill, their approach is a poetic fusion of rhythm, narrative, and self-expression. Their performances transcend physical feats, becoming a canvas where stories are painted and emotions conveyed, and Brazil's rich dance legacy is honoured with a modern twist.

Maia represented Brazil in the Red Bull BC One 2023 World Final in Paris © Thinh Souvannarath/Red Bull Content Pool

Anticipation builds as Rio gears up to spotlight the world's elite breakers. With a dance legacy that's both storied and ever-evolving, the 2024 season is set to captivate and inspire. Circle the date, join the fervour, and dive into a whirlwind of performances that promise to elevate the art form. Stay tuned, grab your tickets and get ready for a mesmerizing journey ahead!

