Menno and India crowned Red Bull BC One 2024 champions in Rio De Janeiro

On December 7, Rio de Janeiro’s Farmasi Arena was pumping with electrifying energy as the world’s best breakers entered the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final stage. Against the backdrop of Brazil’s vibrant rhythms and infectious spirit, it delivered unforgettable battles and crowned two new champions.

With the iconic Carioca crowd roaring in support, 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls showed their passion, creativity, and skills, battling through intense rounds for the ultimate breaking title. By the end of the night, Menno and India stood victorious.

01 Rio’s rhythm became the heartbeat of breaking

From the moment the lights dimmed, the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final in Rio de Janeiro was on fire. The Hosts, Amjad, from Switzerland, and Brazilian powerhouse Magá Moura, hyped up the crowd, bringing humour, energy, and a deep love for the hip-hop culture to every moment on stage. Behind the decks, DJ Nobunaga spun an incredible mix of tracks, perfectly complementing the breakers’ dynamic performances and keeping the crowd bouncing all night.

The judges, Jeromeskee, Narumi, Amir, Roxy, and Lil G, carefully analysed every move, flow, and freeze, having the hardest job of the evening: deciding who takes the win.

Amir, Narumi, Jeromeskee, Roxy and Lil G were the judges © Fabio Piva / Red Bull Content Pool

The energy in the venue was supercharged thanks to the Red Bull BC One Camp Rio, held in the days leading up to the final. This three-day celebration featured exhilarating battles, hands-on workshops, and a vibrant exchange of ideas, making it a hub for the global breaking community. By the time the World Final stage was set, the crowd was primed, ready to cheer, and bursting with anticipation for the battles to come.

02 Highlights from the 2024 Battles

The battles at the 2024 Red Bull BC One World Final were a masterclass in style, creativity, and crowd energy, with each breaker bringing their unique flair to the Rio stage. From the opening rounds, the audience was enthusiastic, with the first b-boy battle between Hiro10 and Samuka igniting the night and setting the tone for an evening of lively performances. The crowd played their part too, chanting the names of their favorites, including the Brazilian Toquinha, Mini Japa, Leony and Samuka, while also embracing international talent like Japan’s Yasmin, who gracefully bowed to the audience and stage after her close loss, or Alvin, who wowed with outstanding acrobatics.

The crowd was chanting Samuka's name during and after his battles © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

Toquinha made history as the first Brazilian b-girl to reach the semi-finals, earning deafening cheers with each round. Even between rounds, the energy never dropped—mothers with children danced joyfully in the audience, embodying the celebratory spirit of the night. The evening reached another high with an epic Red Bull BC One All Star showdown between Menno and Victor , two multiple-times world champions. This time, Menno claimed the victory in this clash of titans and went on to set a new record.

Toquinha is the first Brazilian b-girl to make it into the semi-final © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Double the Glory, Four Times the Legacy: India and Menno rise to new heights

The 2024 Red Bull BC One World Final crowned two champions who made breaking history. B-Girl India and B-Boy Menno both hail from the Netherlands and represent the Hustle Kidz crew. This is the first time both winners are from the same country, let alone the same crew.

B-Girl India triumphs at Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl India claimed her second Red Bull BC One title, confirming the rematch of the 2021 final battle against Logistx and besting Nicka in the final. With a flawless blend of power, precision, and creativity. Celebrating her win, B-Girl India said: “I’m so happy to win my second Red Bull BC One title here in Rio. It means so much, especially because I have won in the same year as my crew mate and mentor, Menno.”

Meanwhile, Menno etched his name even deeper into Red Bull BC One history history, winning the belt for the fourth time—a feat no breaker has achieved before. He stated: “I feel amazing, I’m super happy and still in shock. This title means a lot to me as it’s my fourth belt and no one has got four belts. To be the first to reach that milestone feels incredible.”

Menno won his fourth Red Bull BC One title © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Both champions not only brought pride to their crew and country but also highlighted the global evolution of breaking as they stood victorious on the Rio stage. Their victories are a testament to years of dedication, an unwavering commitment to the craft, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines Red Bull BC One champions.

04 Red Bull BC One is writing the future of breaking

The night was a celebration of breaking’s enduring legacy and its bright future. From the jaw-dropping battles to the crowning of new champions, the event showcased the talent of today’s breakers and that hip-hop culture itself is timeless.

This year carried special weight, as breaking continued to rise on the global stage. The breakers in Rio proved that the art form is more than a sport — it’s a lifestyle, a movement, and a global language that unites generations.

Some stories might end after one chapter, but Red Bull BC One is here to stay, continuing to nurture and elevate the scene for years to come. Tonight’s champions may have walked off the stage, but their impact—and the culture of breaking—will ripple forward, stronger than ever.

Relive the whole magic of the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final below.

Red Bull BC One World Final Brazil The world's top b-boys and b-girls do battle in the heart of one of the most vibrant cities in the world​.

Red Bull BC One 2025 goes to Japan

As the curtains close on an unforgettable night in Rio, the stage is already set for the next chapter. The Red Bull BC One 2025 World Final will light up Tokyo, bringing the energy and artistry of breaking to the streets of Japan.