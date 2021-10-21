Come and get down at Red Bull BC One Camp Poland

This year, the world’s top B-Boys and B-Girls head to Gdańsk to take part in the very first Red Bull BC World Final to happen in Poland. It'll be preceded by the Red Bull BC One Camp Poland, featuring numerous dance battles, workshops, discussion panels and much more. The list of hosts and invited dancers includes Neguin, Bumblebee, Kid David and Kostek.
Red Bull BC One Camp Poland on November 4-6
The Red Bull BC One Camp Poland will take place on November 4-6 in the Gdańsk Shakespeare Theatre and one of its main elements will be the Last Chance Cypher, a battle that will see the winners of the Red Bull BC One National Finals fighting for the spots in the final. The results of the Last Chance Cypher battles will determine, among other things, the number of Polish representatives in the World Final (currently there are two – wildcards were awarded to B-Girl Paulina and B-Boy Thomaz).
Sign up and watch it live
All the workshops, battles and panels will be open to the public, but those who are interested in taking part have to claim a free pass (spectators) or sign up for the event (dancers). Note – the number of spots is limited!