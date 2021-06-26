The Red Bull BC One E-Battle is over and Ayumi and Lee are your champs

The finals of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle saw the top eight B-Girls and B-Boys go head-to-head on a live stream, battling it out to see who'd be crowned the 2021 E-Battle champions and win a spot in the Last Chance Cypher at this year's Red Bull BC One World Finals in Gdansk, Poland .

01 What you need to know

More about the Red Bull BC One E-Battle When was the first E-Battle? The first Red Bull BC One E-Battle took place in 2018. Luan took the title. First B-Girl category at the E-Battle? In 2019, there were separate battles for B-Girls and B-Boys. Luma and Dosu took the wins and went to India.

With 13 countries being represented and Japan still having four B-Girls in the competition, the Top 8 brackets consisted of previous Red Bull BC One World Final competitors, Red Bull BC One Cypher champions, a previous E-Battle finalist and two youth games medallists.

Redchild hosted the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2021 © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

Hosted once again by MC RedChild, with DJ Smirnoff on the decks and judges Lil Zoo , Sarah Bee and Kleju ready to make the all-important decisions, the only question left to ask was which B-Girl and B-Boy would come out on top this year to take home the prestigious E-Battle winners' trophies.

Here's our recap on what went down.

The judges – Lil Zoo, Sarah Bee and Kleju © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The B-Girl battles

The Top 8 B-Girl battles saw three of the four Japanese B-Girls that still in the competition successfully advance to the semi-finals.

Everything started with 2019 Red Bull BC One World Final runner-up Ayumi defeating 2019 E-Battle Final runner-up Isis of Ecuador. Returning 2020 E-Battle competitor Ayu beat another returning competitor Kotya from Belarus, setting up all-Japanese B-Girl semi-final.

The third Japanese B-Girl to advance to the second round was another returning E-Battle competitor, Kaede, who's experience in the online battle arena helped her win against E-Battle newcomer Tiff from Canada. Korea's B-Girl Yell stopped the semi-finals being an all-Japanese B-Girl affair, however, by defeating B-Girl Honokaa.

Ayumi vs Ayu

Two B-Girls who're both sisters of other well-known B-Girls, this battle was about Ayumi's all-round style of footwork, power, tricks and freezes against the intricate, seamless, clean and endless footwork flow of Ayu. When the judges made their decisions, it was Ayumi's style that won her all three votes and advanced her to the finals.

Kaede vs Yell

Japan's Kaede battled hard against Korea's B-Girl Yell, keeping it high energy, dynamic and energetic in every round that she did, as she pushed to make it an all-Japan B-Girl final. However, the experience, composure and maturity in the breaking of B-Girl Yell is what got the Korean all three of the judges’ votes, making it a Japan versus Korea final.

03 The B-Boy battles

The Top 8 saw Malaysia's Legosam defeat Bumblebee from Russia and Red Bull BC One All Star Lil G win against France's Fever, setting up a Malaysia against Venezuela semi-final.

The second half of the Top 8 battles saw 2018 BC One Brazil Cypher winner Bart defeat Daniel form Norway, while Lee from the Netherlands beat returning quarter-finalist, Spain's Johnny Fox. The stage was set for the second semi-final battle between Brazil and the Netherlands.

Legosam vs Lil G

In a battle between two previous national cypher champions, it was Legosam's high-level freeze and trick combo style up against Lil G's high-risk power. In the closest battle of the evening, it ended with Legosam winning with two of the judges votes and advancing to the finals.

Bart vs Lee

2018 Brazil BC One Cypher champ Bart showcased his fearless, dynamic and high flying, power moves-based way of breaking in this semi-final showdown against Lee from the Ruggeds crew. It was the unique, unpredictable, transitional flow of Lee that won him all three votes from the judges in the end and earned him the second spot in the finals.

04 The finals

Ayumi vs Yell

The B-Girl final battle had many levels to it, with 37-year-old Ayumi representing the older generation and Yell representing the younger generation at just 21. Both B-Girls also come from world championship-winning crews and both competed in the 2019 BC One World Finals after winning their Country Cyphers.

With the two B-Girls both possessing well-rounded styles, Ayumi displayed her unique play on the foundational moves of breaking that she loves to use, while Yell displayed her original flow and transitions in every move that she executed.

In the final decision, it was the experience of Japan's Ayumi that got her the votes of all three judges and the title of 2021 E-Battle B-Girl Champion, as well as earning herself a fourth trip to the BC One World finals.

After the win, Ayumi commented: "I push myself and I'm happy because I enjoyed the moment and now I'm going to the World Finals."

Ayumi is the B-Girl winner of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2021 © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool I pushed myself and I'm happy, because I enjoyed the moment and now I'm going to the World Finals Ayumi

Legosam vs Lee

In the B-Boy final, Legosam continued to showcase his clean and sharp execution in every freeze and trick combination he hit, as Lee dipped deeper into his unique bag of moves, dropping sliding halos, elbow glides and unorthodox freezes.

With his crew member and last year's E-Battle runner B-Boy Tawfiq supporting in the background, it was Lee who got all three of the votes and became the 2021 E-Battle B-Boy champion.

After the battle Lee commented on how much work he put into preparing for the E-Battle, saying: "I feel good, I've been practising hard and I’m finally happy with my stamina."

Judge Kleju also commented on how close the battles were, saying: "Ayumi versus Ayu could have gone either way, just little details always make the decision. In the B-Boy final, for me, Lee was just in the moment and gave a little more."

Lee won the Red Bull BC One E-Battle for B-Boys © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool I feel good, I’ve been practising hard, and I’m finally happy with my stamina Lee

Both Ayumi and Lee also won the Technics SL-1200MK7R/SL-1210MK7R Red Bull BC One Limited Edition turntable, as well as their trips to the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland and spots in the Last Chance Cypher to compete against all the Red Bull BC One Cypher winners from around the world to see who'll claim the open spots in the 2021 World Finals Top 16 lineups.

