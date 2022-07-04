Kotya and Lorenzo win the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2022

B-Boy Lorenzo, from the Netherlands, and B-Girl Kotya, from Belarus, have been crowned the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2022 champions. Their victory has earned them spots in the Top-16 of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 .

The Red Bull BC One E-Battle is an online competition, open to all breakers around the world who are 16 years old and above. Lorenzo and Kotya both were selected in the top-8 B-Boys and top-8 B-Girls from those who sent in videos for the pre-selection. Once selected, they both battled it out with the rest of the top-8 through an ongoing clash of judged video submissions.

The e-battle is a great chance to show yourself to the whole world with just a phone, yourself and your skills Kotya

Lorenzo

The youngest B-Boy to ever win the Red Bull BC One E-Battle, Lorenzo was born and raised in the town of Nederweet, in the Netherlands. A member of Fresh Allstars crew, he started breaking in 2012, at the age of seven. A friend who was already dancing recommended that he should try it too. Lorenzo gave breaking a go and hasn’t stopped dancing since.

The young B-Boy tries to stay close to the essence of breaking in his style. He focuses on being rounded in his dance, making his own unique moves from the foundation, and paying a lot of attention to detail.

B-Boy Lorenzo © Maurice van der Meijs/Red Bull Content Pool

Taught in his early years of breaking by a trainer called Ray, Lorenzo is now also developing and finding inspiration by training with the championship-winning Dutch crew, The Ruggeds.

To win the Red Bull BC One E-Battle, Lorenzo beat Lil G, from Venezuela in his first battle, defeated Issin, from Japan, in the semi-finals, and then beat Nastyray, from the USA, in the final battle of the competition.

Excited to know that he would now be going to New York City for the Red Bull BC One World Final, when Lorenzo found out that he had won the E-Battle, the young champion said: “It's always been a goal of mine to get to battle on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage, and I’m very grateful that I could make this come true at such a young age.”

Kotya

A member of Young Generation crew, Kotya was born and raised in the Belarus city of Minsk. She started breaking in 2014, at the age of 12. Taught by her coach, Alexander Bravin, at his breaking school, ‘DaBrawo,’ she fell in love with hip-hop when she saw breakers training at her school and immediately wanted to dance like they did.

With a style in which she loves to show her character by mixing blow ups and power moves with fresh footwork and freezes, Kotya also entered the Red Bull BC One E-Battle in 2020 and 2021, getting to the top-16 and top-8.

To finally claim the victory, Kotya beat B-Girl CC, from Taiwan, in the first round of the competition, then defeated Maia, from Brazil, in the semi-finals, and ended by beating the 2019 E-Battle champion, Luma, from Colombia, in the finals.

B-Girl Kotya © Dmitriy Tibekin

Reflecting on the competition, Kotya commented that the E-Battle “is a great chance to show yourself to the whole world with just a phone, yourself and your skills.”

Overjoyed when she got the news that she'd won, she said: “I couldn't believe it, I wanted to run, jump and cry, all at the same time. In our country there is no cypher qualifier, so winning the E-battle was the only chance for me to get to the Red Bull BC One World Final. I believe everything comes in time, and this victory is the beginning of something bigger.”

When the Red Bull BC One World Final takes place in the birthplace of hip-hop this year, New York City, Lorenzo and Kotya will compete with the rest of the top-16 B-Boys and B-Girls to see who will be crowned the Red Bull BC One champions of 2022.