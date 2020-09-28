Check out what happened during round 2 of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle

The top-32 round of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle was full of incredible breaking, close battles and memorable moments. As a result, we now have the top-16 B-Boys and B-Girls, who'll battle each other during the remaining four rounds of the competition, but, before that, here's all the news and highlights from round two.

Luma is the last E-Battle veteran standing

Defending Red Bull BC One E-Battle B-Girl champion Luma defeated Russia's B-Girl Alin Ra to make it into the top-16. She's the only one left from last year's E-Battle line-up.

Last year's E-Battle B-Boy champion, Dosu, lost in a tough fight to 2018 and 2019's BC One Cypher USA champion, Icey Ives, while 2019 B-Girl E-Battle finalist, Isis, was defeated by B-Girl Kotya from Belarus.

Icey Ives beat defending E-Battle B-Boy champ Dosu © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

You can rewatch all the battles from previous rounds on the Red Bull BC One E-Battle page .

All Red Bull BC One Cypher and Last Chance Cypher champs made it through

China's 2019 BC One Cypher B-Girl champion, Baby Ball, won her battle against Russia's B-Girl Tata and South Korea's defending B-Girl champion, Yell, was also victorious in her battle against B-Girl Maia from Brazil.

Babyball and Yell met at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2019 © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

As previously mentioned, defending Red Bull BC One Cypher USA champion Icey Ives won the US showdown against Dosu, while 2018 Last Chance Cypher winner, The Wolfer, won against B-Boy Wildchild from India. Meanwhile, 2019's Last Chance Cypher winner and World Final runner-up, Killa Kolya, won his battle against Austria's B-Boy Cicov.

Big names still in contention

Some of the well-known B-Boys still in the competition include Kosto from Russia, Tawfiq from the Netherlands, the US's Nasty Ray, South Korea's Vero, Xak from Spain and France's Noe.

Vero on the stage of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2018 © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Over in the B-Girls contest, big names such as Russia's Nadia, Madmax from Belgium and Germany's Jilou are all still in the competition.

Upcoming battles to watch out for

With the battles getting tougher each round, some of the top-16 pairings you definitely want to watch on the live stream include:

Xak vs Icey Ives

With Xak and Icey Ives both multiple national cypher champions, this battle promises to be an exchange of high-level styles.

Vero vs Killa Kolya

Vero and Killa Kolya have both won their national cyphers before and have both also competed on the Red Bull BC One World Finals stage, making this a battle of two experienced veterans with big stage presences.

Jilou vs Snap1

Two B-Girls with strong freezes and dynamic styles here. Jilou was a 2019 Red Bull BC One World Finals invitee and Snap1 qualified for the United States' B-Girl cypher finals.

Art vs Luma

B-Girl Art has had a strong, solid showing so far in the competition, demonstrating that she has a well-rounded style that could test the similarly solid style of defending E-Battle B-Girl champion, Luma.

Competitors got down in memorable locations

B-Boy Ruddy may have lost to Nasty Ray, but he made the most of the location he picked for his round. He chose an outdoor spot with a gravel floor, which didn't look the best to break on, but Ruddy pulled off all his moves like he was on smooth wood, kicking-up dust with every step he made to make his round seem that bit more action-packed.

B-Boy Kosto dropped his round at night, in front of some freshly coloured outdoor steps, with his green bike leaning against them. With lights from the windows of high-rise neighbourhood flats illuminating the night in the distant background, Kosto looked like he'd just come out for a fresh midnight session.

B-Boy Yoga, meanwhile, lost to B-Boy Vero, but he went out in style after starting his battle round suspended in a One Handed Airbaby Freeze, with his whole body held up on one arm. This time, Yoga filmed his round in the daytime, at a scenic, white pillared location.

Dressed fresh in black and grey, her location this time a clean, wooden floored bedroom with a neatly made, red-sheeted bed, B-Girl Art dropped a solid round. Her dynamic filmer also once again brought an added touch, with camera zooms and pans.

Nadia's round was musically fresh, with the added scenic view of the lush green mountains of Siberia in the background.

Strongest countries in the top-16

Russia holds on to first place going into the top-16, with six breakers still in the competition: four B-boys and two B-Girls. South Korea has taken over second place from Japan however, with four breakers still in the competition – three B-Boys and one B-Girl.

Highlights to rewatch from the last battle round

Lil G vs Xak

This was a match-up of a breaker with high-level moves versus an incredibly smooth stylist. Definitely one to watch again.

Dosu vs Icey Ives

With the reigning E-Battle B-Boy champion going against the 2019 USA B-Boy Red Bull cypher champ, this battle was always going to be a good one. Both of them came hard and showcased their championship level.

Nasty Ray vs Ruddy

This was a battle between two breakers with animated personalities and the creative moves to match. They both showcased how to express who you are through your dance style.

The top-16 breakers and battle bracket

The top-16 breakers will now battle each other on live stream, allowing them to see and respond to each others' rounds. It's sure to make the next round of battles an even more exciting prospect. Below are the names of the top-16 B-Boys and B-Girls who'll be going head-to-head on the live stream:

The top-16 B-Girls of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 © Red Bull BC One

The top-16 B-Boys of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 © Red Bull BC One

When and where to watch the live stream

The Red Bull BC One E-Battle live streams are happening in October. Check out the dates below: