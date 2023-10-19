Red Bull BC One: reflecting on the legacy of the renowned breaking contest

If you ask B-Boy Ronnie when he first realised Red Bull BC One would be a constant and defining part of the worldwide breaking scene, his answer might surprise you.

It wasn’t the inaugural event in Biel, Switzerland in 2004 where Ronnie – now a breaking legend and a Red Bull BC One All Star – was one of 16 breakers invited. It wasn’t the following year’s encore in Berlin, one Ronnie remembers being “three times as big,” punctuated by a still-legendary battle between Lilou and Hong 10 . It wasn’t even Ronnie’s own triumph in the 2007 World Final in Johannesburg.

B-Boy Ronnie at Red Bull BC One competing at Johannesburg in 2007 © Martin Nink / Red Bull Content Pool

It happened in 2005, inside a random Target in his hometown of Las Vegas. As he browsed the aisles, Ronnie saw something that took him aback: a Red Bull BC One 2004 DVD staring him in the face.

“Like whoa, what? A breaking competition is being sold at a Target here in America,” Ronnie remembers. For a sport that had almost exclusively existed in underground circles for decades, the fact that it entered popular American consciousness was a startling realisation.

It would end up a harbinger of even bigger things to come.

As the 20th edition of the World Final prepares to kick off in Paris, France, Red Bull BC One has never been more notable. It has helped breaking superstars etch their names in history while paving the way for new generations to build legitimate careers as dancers. And with the sport set to go even more mainstream in the City of Lights in 2024, Red Bull BC One’s role in breaking’s modern ascension is undeniable.

Some of the biggest stars of Red Bull BC One took the time to reflect on two decades of its history: bold beginnings, a cultural explosion and one of the events most responsible for breaking’s emergence into public consciousness.

01 The emergence of Red Bull BC One

Before Red Bull BC One, crew competitions dominated the competitive breaking scene. Events like Freestyle Sessions and Battle of the Year carried the greatest weight; some events like UK Champs held one-on-one battles as well, but almost as afterthoughts behind more vaunted crew titles.

Roxrite at Red Bull BC One World Final 2011 in Moscow, Russia © Daniel Kolodin / Red Bull Content Pool

“We had never really seen the one-on-one stuff,” says B-Boy RoxRite , 2011 Red Bull BC One champion and Red Bull BC One All Star. “It was still very new and developing.”

Enter Red Bull, which presided over early-2000s events like King of the Ring and Lords of the Floor that focused on one-on-one and two-on-two formats. Those events were short-lived, but the first 2004 Red Bull BC One World Final in Biel felt different.

“The moment I stepped on the scene and saw the configuration, all the cameras and the atmosphere, I felt that something new was happening,” says B-Boy Junior , whose gravity-defying style helped make Red Bull BC One recognisable in those early years. “We were like gladiators.”

The event quickly gained steam in the breaking community. Fans were drawn to its unique presentation and atmosphere, as well as its focus on the stories and backgrounds of top breakers from around the world, many of whom gained followings in no small part due to its exposure.

Rahzel, Lilou and Hong 10 at Red Bull BC One 2005 World Final in Berlin © Martha Cooper/Red Bull Content Pool

Several of the breakers recall that the Lilou-Hong-10 clash in 2005 was one of the defining moments in early Red Bull BC One history. Now both titans of the sport, both breakers were at their physical peaks as they faced off in Berlin. This was the final year Red Bull BC One used timed battles before moving to a more structured round-by-round format; the sight of these two unique athletes going back and forth for what felt like an eternity was one to behold.

“We did six rounds in the final,” Lilou recalls. “It’s become a classic of breaking. I’m so happy that I won this one and put my name on the international stage.”

Growth was almost inevitable after such an explosive introduction. Red Bull BC One added qualifiers in 2007, with cyphers around the globe soon to follow. Pre-recorded YouTube broadcasts gave way to livestreams by the turn of the decade, offering a true in-the-moment experience for die-hard fans.

Every year seemed to bring a new variety of spice to the table. B-Boy Cloud’s unique approach to the art form turned heads in 2009’s World Final in New York , propelling him to a surprise runner-up finish behind Lilou. B-Boy Neguin shined the breaking world’s focus on high-flying acrobatics when he took home the crown in Tokyo the following year . Meanwhile, B-Boy Hong-10’s triumph in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea in 2013 was a perfect cultural moment for an event that has played such a major role in popularising breaking around the world.

Mounir battles Hong 10 in the Red Bull BC One 2013 World Final © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

“It was a great honour for me to win in 2013 in Seoul,” says Hong-10. “It was a special edition, where all the previous champions came back for king of king. And also, it was happening in my hometown, too. And personally, I was really hungry to win. So it means something else for me.”

02 Spotlight on the b-girls

Maybe Red Bull BC One’s biggest watershed moment, however, took place in the late 2010s.

When B-Girl Ayumi became the first female breaker to grace the Red Bull BC One World Final stage in 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, one might have expected a shocked and awed response. Ayumi was trailblazing in a major way, competing as the sole woman in an event solely dominated by men for over a decade. A seismic shock to the sport, right?

5 min Kill vs Ayumi – Round of 16 Top b-boys – and a b-girl – compete in a one-to-one battle to make it to the next round.

Not so much, at least according to her peers. While Ayumi’s accomplishment was certainly one of the most memorable in Red Bull BC One’s history, it didn’t take any of her fellow breakers by surprise.

“I think it’s great, but at the same time it’s normal,” says B-Girl Kastet , winner of consecutive Red Bull BC One B-Girl world titles in 2019 and 2020 . “If you are a high-level dancer, it doesn’t matter what gender you are, you are showing your art and vision.”

Others shared similar versions of Kastet’s take: adding b-girls to the world of Red Bull BC One was overdue. The first Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final took place in Zurich the following year.

Almost immediately, it became clear that this meant more than just 16 additional names in the Red Bull BC One bracket every year. “It was like a new door opened for the b-girl scene,” says B-Girl Kate , who competed in the inaugural 2018 version and is back for her second go in 2023 after winning Red Bull BC One Cypher USA .

Kate at Red Bull BC One World Final B-Girl Battle in Switzerland in 2018 © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Other top b-girls agree – but sometimes with an understandably prideful caveat.

“It gives us more chances to shine,” says B-Girl Ami , winner of the inaugural Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final in 2018 . “Also many b-girls were motivated because of that, and the level of b-girls got much higher. But on the other hand, I wish I could battle against b-boys on that stage like before.”

More doors opening up impacted not just b-girls themselves, but the entire sport at large. New fan demographics and avenues of interest sprung up directly from the addition of the b-girl competition, helping turbocharge breaking’s growth around the globe.

“The b-girl game is just growing and growing,” says Ronnie. “I feel like the b-girl category is what’s drawing the most mainstream attention in the world of Red Bull BC One. There’s just great stories.”

I always felt like that was our job, passing the torch on to the new generation Ronnie

Kate, who grew up in Ukraine, recalls that a Red Bull BC One video sent to her during her youth was the first time she ever saw breaking. The event quickly became not just a point of interest, but an aspiration.

“ Junior , Omar, Lilou, all these superstars – that’s what I identified as Red Bull BC One,” says Kate. “It was something I was chasing for such a long time.”

The legacy of Red Bull BC One

For those OGs who helped lay the groundwork, seeing the fruits of their labour is a surreal experience.

“We have some kids that literally started breaking because they were watching us on TV,” says Ronnie. He raises the example of B-Boy Phil Wizard , a newer-generation Red Bull BC One All Star out of Canada who is now one of the sport’s top performers.

“He started breaking in 2009, which was the year I judged the World Final,” adds Ronnie. “Obviously he got into breaking because he was watching battles like Red Bull BC One. I’m looking at that event like, ‘I judged that event.’ That was 14 years ago. I see how good he is now and I’m like, wow.”

That sentiment comes full circle when speaking with some of the sport’s up-and-coming stars.

Hijack won the Red Bull BC One 2023 Cypher USA © Carlo Cruz / Red Bull Content Pool

“Gratitude is the first thing that comes to mind,” said B-Boy HiJack after winning Red Bull BC One Cypher USA 2023 , securing his spot in the World Final. “To be able to have this opportunity to share and showcase what we all stand for together, I’m grateful. I’m blown away.”

This pride many of the old heads feel in helping pioneer this path often coalesces around one particular goal: turning breaking from a part-time passion into a sustainable career for more and more dancers.

For a long time it was difficult to make something out of breaking. But with something like Red Bull BC One, what it does is provide more legitimacy RoxRite

So many opportunities abound: various Red Bull-fueled documentaries have brought the world of breaking and its athletes to life; many breakers have found alternative revenue streams in connected areas, such as Ronnie’s work with Jabbawockeez.

Maybe no one has been more instrumental to the growth of breaking as a viable career path, however, than RoxRite. From his central role in founding the Red Bull BC One All Stars to his continued promotion of the sport in communities around the world, his contributions are unmatched – and his passion for the subject is evident.

Roxrite in action at the Pro 2 Protégé 2v2 event © Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s been a long journey,” says RoxRite. “For a long time it was difficult to make something out of breaking. But with something like Red Bull BC One, what it does is provide more legitimacy.

“You always saw dancers in corny dance shows, like, ‘Oh we have this guy who’s gonna try and do this move!’ Or you’re a backup dancer in a music video where nobody knows who you are. But breakers are their own artists – Red Bull BC One has given us a platform to shine as artists. And what that does is you uncover the stories of individuals that have done a lot in the communities or are up-and-coming talent that people could support.

"I think it just gives us a different light and respect beyond what we’ve been receiving for years. I think Red Bull has certainly provided a lot more value to people who pursue breaking as a career path.”

The future of breaking

Don’t expect this theme to go anywhere among the sport’s legends, either. “I always felt like that was our job, passing the torch on to the new generation,” adds Ronnie.

Red Bull BC One has undoubtedly played a huge role in the sport reaching this point; no one involved, however, expects it to take even a small step back in relevance around the breaking world.

Some are diplomatic enough about it. “We can’t compare apples and bananas,” Kastet says. “It’s two different stages.”

Others are more pointed in their comments. To them, Red Bull BC One will always remain the most important one-on-one breaking event no matter which other directions the sport goes in. For B-Girl Kate, it’s about retaining the spirit of breaking as it was meant to be.

“In Red Bull BC One, the judges don’t have criteria, it’s just their preference,” says Kate. “The person who dances or shines brighter than someone who, for example, has a greater physique, can still beat him. I think that’s a cultural part which stays there. Every style is acceptable and everybody has time to shine.”

We’re long past the days of DVDs in Target, but what Ronnie realised that day in 2005 hasn’t changed: Red Bull BC One has made a lasting impact.

The world’s best breakers still view this as the pinnacle of their sport at the one-on-one level – and it will continue to hold the same kind of cultural cachet year in and year out.

“We’re all excited to be able to present breaking in a new light to the world and be able to tell our story again to the masses,” says RoxRite. “But I think the Red Bull BC One still holds the biggest title in the world of breaking.”