These are the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher finalists of 2021

At the Shakespeare Theatre in Gdansk, Poland, all the Red Bull BC One Cypher winners from around the globe came together to battle it out in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2021.

With B-Girls Roxy and Karima and B-Boys Machine, Hong 10 and Jey on the judging panel, DJ Scream on the decks and Mario Bee on the mic, the competition saw the competitors first do a prelim, from which the judges picked the top 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls.

The qualifying breakers then went 1-on-1 in the knockout stage of the Last Chance Cypher, with the 4 B-Boys and 4 B-Girls who advanced to the semi-finals all earning the open spots in the World Final Top 16 on Saturday.

The Last Chance Cypher was at the craziest high level Roxy

After an epic competition, judge Roxy said: "The Last Chance Cypher was at the craziest high level. It was ridiculous and it made me feel... let’s just say nervous."

With that in mind, meet the breakers who earned the final spots in the line-up of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021.

01 Ayumi

Ayumi from Japan competes at her fourth Red Bull BC One World Final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

A three-time veteran of the Red Bull BC One World Final, Ayumi once again made it through the Last Chance Cypher. A member of Body Carnival from Japan, Ayumi was the first B-Girl to ever be invited to the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2017. She made it to the finals of the first Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final in 2018 and to the semi finals in 2019. She qualified for this year’s Last Chance Cypher by winning the Red Bull BC One E-Battle and used her highly-technically style to once again earn a spot on the world final stage.

“This will be my fourth time that I'm competing in the world final and every time that I do it I feel like I want to learn something to improve and get better," Ayumi said. "Coming back this year, I’m so happy to be there. I'm going to just do my style and put everything I have into it and I’ll try to win.”

02 Fanny

Fanny from France will compete at her first Red Bull BC One World Final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

A member of Hotmilk breakers crew from France, Fanny was competing in the Last Chance Cypher for the first time. Using her flexibly, fresh style to beat Dora from Austria in the first round and Killa Kim from Ukraine in the quarter finals, Fanny earned the first open spot in the B-Girl World Final line-up.

"Today for the Last Chance Cypher I just wanted to enjoy every moment," she said. "For me, I was battling in every round like it was the last.”

“For the World Finals on Saturday every B-Girl is good, so I think you can expect anybody and everybody to be cool and win. For me, the most important thing is to just dance my way and have an exchange with all the finalists.”

03 Stefani

Stefani represents the UK and it's her first Red Bull BC One World Final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Originally from Ukraine, Stefani now lives in the UK and displayed the powerful breaking that won her the Red Bull BC One UK Cypher to defeat Mery Berry from Poland and then Vanessa from Portugal. Also qualifying for the 2021 Red Bull E-Battle, this was her first time in the Last Chance Cypher.

“At the World Final, I just want to show my style and show that I’m good enough to be there," Stefani said. "I want to show that really, I’m one of the best B-Girls in the world and that everyone should understand who I am and remember me!”

04 Vavi

Vavi from Russia competes at Red Bull BC One World Final for the first time © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Making it all the way through the Last Chance Cypher, Vavi from Russia is a member of One Piece Yes crew. With a very unorthodox, leg-bending style of breaking, she beat B-Girl Jilou from Germany in the first round and Freshbella from South Korea in the second round.

With this being her first time in the Last Chance Cypher, Vavi was confident about going to the world final stage for the first time. “I’m super excited now, I’m really happy I did it," she said. "I was surprised, but on the other hand I was expecting it, because I was so ready. I’ll do my best on Saturday and feel confident now.”

05 Lee

Lee won the Red Bull BC One E-Battle and now competes in the world final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

From the Netherlands and a member of The Ruggeds crew, Lee won the 2021 Red Bull BC One E-Battle to earn a place in the Last Chance Cypher. Sliding around the stage and hitting power blow-ups both ways, with his crew supporting him, Lee beat Mini Joe from Venezuela in the first round, and then having one of the craziest battles of the competition against Quake from Taiwan. He now joins his three crew members, Lageat, TwafiQ and Zoopreme in the World Final line-up.

“I feel amazing, really," Lee said. "The goal was to get onto the big stage and represent The Ruggeds, with my three crew-mates.”

And talking about his epic battle with Quake, he said: “The highlight from the Last Chance Cypher for me was my battle against Quake. The first round was all freestyle, I don’t even know what happened, it went so quick. The crowd reaction was amazing. To be honest, the Last Chance Cypher B-Boy line-up this year was really strong. So on Saturday at the World Final, you’re going to see me enjoy myself.”

06 Nori

Nori from Japan is a Red Bull BC One World Final veteran © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Another veteran of the Red Bull BC One World Final, Nori won the Last Chance Cypher for the second time in a row, after also winning it in 2019. From Japan and a member of Take Notice and the Floorriorz crew, he's battled on the World Final stage four times already and his experience shined through. He displayed his all-round breaking skills, with his relaxed and animated personality to go to the main stage for the fifth time in his breaking career.

At the end, Nori said that he came into the Last Chance Cypher with one thing in mind: “My whole focus this year was not the Last Chance Cypher, it was the World Final and I’m going to take it.”

07 Amir

Amir from Kazakhstan competes at the World Final for the first time © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Originally from Kazakhstan and now living in Russia, Amir has been firmly putting his name on the international breaking scene since winning the 2020 Legits Blast Prague solo battle and then the 2021 Unbreakable solo battle. With an extremely unpredictable, musical and hard-hitting style of breaking, Amir first defeated Morris from the USA, then Pac Pac from France.

“The best moment for me tonight in the Last Chance Cypher was my first battle," Amir said. "It was powerful and not about breaking for me, it was about the feeling. My stamina is good because I battle 10 rounds every day, with my crew-mates and my students.”

08 Johnny Fox

Johnny Fox from Spain makes his debut at the Red Bull BC One World Final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

From Spain, but living in Poland, Johnny Fox is a member of XVII Generation. His journey to earn a spot in the World Final line-up was very much opportunity and preparation meeting timing. Johnny Fox lost in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Spain to his crew member, Grazy, but when Grazy was unable to make the Last Chance Cypher Johnny Fox was given his spot. Not letting the opportunity go to waste, he came with his smooth, flowing, transitional style to beat Jester from Turkey, and then Kuzya from Ukraine and joins his crew member, Xak, in the World Final line-up.

“Three years ago I moved to Poland, so it’s been really nice because I'm felt the energy from all the locals, they're all really good friends of mine," he said. "This is my first time in the Last Chance Cypher and my first time at the World Final, so on Saturday, people will see me enjoying it and shining.”