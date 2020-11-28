Breaking

This is your captain speaking: the 2020 Red Bull BC One champs have landed

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
This story is part ofRed Bull BC One
Visit Page
The 17th Red Bull BC One World Final saw Kastet and Shigekix crowned as the new world champions. Catch up on what happened and watch a replay of the event below.
Written by FraGue Moser-KindlerPublished on
The Red Bull BC One World Final came live from Austria this Saturday, as eight of the very best B-Girls and B-Boys in the world battled for the title.
In what's been a turbulent year for all breakers, there have been few chances for face-to-face battles, but this crew managed to compete in Salzburg on November 28 and two new champions were crowned, proving that for breaking, the sky wasn't the limit.
Hangar 7 with the circular stage and parts of the flotilla of The Flying Bulls
The venue of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020
© Dean Treml
Set in Hangar–7 among the historic aeroplanes of The Flying Bulls, the breakers took to the round Red Bull BC One stage and displayed a series of spectacular moves and outstanding skill. MC Redchild on the mic and DJ Just-A-Kid on the wheels of steel led the dancers and the viewers through an action-packed competition that kept us on the edge until the very end.
The lineup of dancers showed a wide range of styles, demonstrating the versatility of competitive breaking -– and the beauty of a dance style that’s at home at the junction of sports and art.
After 14 breathtaking battles, the judges – Omar, Movie One, AT, Ayumi and Lilou – announced the new champions.
Kastet poses with her well-deserved champion's belt at Red Bull BC One in Salzburg, Austria.
Kastet is the first dancer to ever win Red Bull BC One twice in a row
© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl Kastet defends her Red Bull BC One title

Russia's Kastet showcased her supreme talent by beating Mess, Ayane and finally Madmax in the final. Her unrivalled swag and unique style set her apart from the competition and earned her a second championship belt, following her first title in 2019.
My secret is that I'm not afraid to lose
B-Girl Kastet
She's now the first B-Girl to win two Red Bull BC One titles and the first breaker ever to successfully defend the crown.
Asked for her secret, Kastet replied: “My secret is that I'm not afraid to lose. I'm just in the moment and want to represent myself in the best way, the true way. That's my secret.”
Shigekix from Japan, the winner of the Red Bull Bc One B-boys World Final 2020 poses for a portrait with his champion belt at the Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Japan's B-Boy Shigekix poses with his new championship belt
© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Boy Shigekix is the youngest ever champion

Japan's Shigekix climbed to new heights while beating Kid Karam, Vero and Alkolil in the final. Known for his insane power and unique tricks, he stepped up his game and added outstanding musicality and flavour to his arsenal. Boasting everything you could look for in a B-Boy, nobody was able to stop him.
Not only was Shigekix the youngest ever competitor in a Red Bull BC One World Final, but he cemented his place in history as he became the youngest ever winner.
I saw so much confidence in him and he was so well prepared, you could see it. Nobody was going to stop him today
B-Girl Movie One
Judge Movie One said about his performance: "From the first battle I was already thinking 'he's the one winning today'. I saw so much confidence in him and he was so well prepared, you could see it. Nobody was going to stop him."
After claiming victory, a delighted Shigekix said: “I’m super happy and I still can’t believe it’s real. I worked so hard for this competition. Not only this year, I've been working hard for a long time with the aim to win this.”

What else was special in 2020?

This year, the World Final featured no spectators. Breaking fans and the competitors' crews attended via LED screens that surrounded the stage in a unique virtual experience. They cheered for their favourites in real time, bringing them into the heart of the competition.
Red Bull BC One 2020 finalist Jilou performs infront of a videowall of her supporting fans during the finals in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Crews and fans of the dancers dialled in on led videowalls to support
© Dean Treml
The final was live streamed across seven languages: English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Japanese, Polish and Russian. A commentary-free stream was also available exclusively on Red Bull TV.

Relive the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020

With the first-ever back-to-back winner and the youngest ever champion crowned, 2020 was one for the history books. Enjoy the replay of the live stream below.
Red Bull BC One World Final
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch unmissable action on all your devices! Get the app here.
And before you go, here's a selection of the very best pictures from the finals, taken by Little Shao and Dean Treml.
Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 Champion Belt at the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 27th, 2020
Dj Just A Kid doing the sound check a day prior to the Red Bull Bc One world Final 2020 at the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 27th, 2020
The Venue of the Red Bull Bc One World Final 2020 is the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 27th, 2020
Kid Karam (R) of Great Britain competes against Shigekix of Japan during the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hanger-7, in Salzburg, Austria, on November 28, 2020.
Kami from France competes at the Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final 2020 at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 28, 2020.
Pac Pac from France competes at the Red Bull BB One B-Boy World Final 2020 at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 28, 2020
Sina (L) of Austria competes against Jilou of Germany during the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hanger 7, in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Shigekix of Japan competes during the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hanger 7, in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Jilou from Germany competes at the Red Bull Bc One B-girls World Final 2020 at the Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria on November 28th, 2020
Kastet (R) of Russia competes against Mad Max of Belgium during the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hanger 7, in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Lil Zoo from Austria competes at the Red Bull Bc One B-Boy World Final 2020 at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 28, 2020.
The Judges (L-R), Lilou of France, AT of Finland, Ayumi of Japan, Movie One of Spain and Omar of the USA during the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hanger-7, in Salzburg, Austria, on November 28, 2020.
Lilou and Ayumi watch on as Mad Max of Belgium competes against Jilou of Germany during the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hanger 7, in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Kastet and Shigekix high in the air with their well-deserved champion belts at Red Bull BC One in Hangar-7, Salzburg, Austria on Novemeber 28, 2020.
Jilou does a floorpose in front of a silver plane in Salzburg, Austria.
Zoopreme is pictured mid-air on a mountain near Salzburg with a Red Bull plane in the background.
The champion belt of Red Bull BC One 2020
© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool
01/16
We hope you had a pleasant journey and look forward to welcoming you back onboard Red Bull BC One once again in 2021.