The Red Bull BC One World Final came live from Austria this Saturday, as eight of the very best B-Girls and B-Boys in the world battled for the title.

In what's been a turbulent year for all breakers, there have been few chances for face-to-face battles, but this crew managed to compete in Salzburg on November 28 and two new champions were crowned, proving that for breaking, the sky wasn't the limit.

The venue of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 © Dean Treml

Set in Hangar–7 among the historic aeroplanes of The Flying Bulls, the breakers took to the round Red Bull BC One stage and displayed a series of spectacular moves and outstanding skill. MC Redchild on the mic and DJ Just-A-Kid on the wheels of steel led the dancers and the viewers through an action-packed competition that kept us on the edge until the very end.

The lineup of dancers showed a wide range of styles, demonstrating the versatility of competitive breaking -– and the beauty of a dance style that’s at home at the junction of sports and art.

After 14 breathtaking battles, the judges – Omar, Movie One, AT, Ayumi and Lilou – announced the new champions.

Kastet is the first dancer to ever win Red Bull BC One twice in a row © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl Kastet defends her Red Bull BC One title

Russia's Kastet showcased her supreme talent by beating Mess, Ayane and finally Madmax in the final. Her unrivalled swag and unique style set her apart from the competition and earned her a second championship belt, following her first title in 2019.

My secret is that I'm not afraid to lose B-Girl Kastet She's now the first B-Girl to win two Red Bull BC One titles and the first breaker ever to successfully defend the crown. Asked for her secret, Kastet replied: “My secret is that I'm not afraid to lose. I'm just in the moment and want to represent myself in the best way, the true way. That's my secret.”

Japan's B-Boy Shigekix poses with his new championship belt © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Boy Shigekix is the youngest ever champion

Japan's Shigekix climbed to new heights while beating Kid Karam, Vero and Alkolil in the final. Known for his insane power and unique tricks, he stepped up his game and added outstanding musicality and flavour to his arsenal. Boasting everything you could look for in a B-Boy, nobody was able to stop him.

Not only was Shigekix the youngest ever competitor in a Red Bull BC One World Final, but he cemented his place in history as he became the youngest ever winner.

I saw so much confidence in him and he was so well prepared, you could see it. Nobody was going to stop him today B-Girl Movie One

Judge Movie One said about his performance: "From the first battle I was already thinking 'he's the one winning today'. I saw so much confidence in him and he was so well prepared, you could see it. Nobody was going to stop him."

After claiming victory, a delighted Shigekix said: “I’m super happy and I still can’t believe it’s real. I worked so hard for this competition. Not only this year, I've been working hard for a long time with the aim to win this.”

What else was special in 2020?

This year, the World Final featured no spectators. Breaking fans and the competitors' crews attended via LED screens that surrounded the stage in a unique virtual experience. They cheered for their favourites in real time, bringing them into the heart of the competition.

Crews and fans of the dancers dialled in on led videowalls to support © Dean Treml

The final was live streamed across seven languages: English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Japanese, Polish and Russian. A commentary-free stream was also available exclusively on Red Bull TV .

Relive the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020

With the first-ever back-to-back winner and the youngest ever champion crowned, 2020 was one for the history books. Enjoy the replay of the live stream below.

Red Bull BC One World Final

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch unmissable action on all your devices! Get the app here.

And before you go, here's a selection of the very best pictures from the finals, taken by Little Shao and Dean Treml.

The champion belt of Red Bull BC One 2020 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 16