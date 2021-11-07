Logistx and Amir win the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021

, which was live-stream only without any spectators in the arena, we could feel how the crowd's presence energised the dancers and made them go way harder in Gdansk – a testament to the importance and effect of the community in breaking.

The USA's Logistx is the third Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion and the first-ever B-Girl from the United States to take home the belt. Representing Underground Flow, BreakinMIA and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, the 18-year-old is the youngest B-Girl to win the Red Bull BC One title.

