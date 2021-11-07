© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
Logistx and Amir win the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021
The 18th Red Bull BC One World Final saw Logistx and Amir crowned as the new world champions. Check out what happened and watch a replay of the event below.
The 18th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final went down in the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. Twelve invited B-Girls and B-Boys were chosen to compete and four more contestants per category earned entry via the Last Chance Cypher, where the champions of over 60 worldwide qualifying events fought for the remaining Top 16 Red Bull BC One World Final spots.
The Judges – Beta Rawkus, Sarah Bee, Kleju, El Nino and Menno – had the challenging task of picking the winners from a lineup full of style, power and outstanding characters. Host Amjad and DJ Plash led the audience through the evening.
After the special edition Red Bull BC One World Final in Austria in 2020, which was live-stream only without any spectators in the arena, we could feel how the crowd's presence energised the dancers and made them go way harder in Gdansk – a testament to the importance and effect of the community in breaking.
01
Logistx
The USA's Logistx is the third Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion and the first-ever B-Girl from the United States to take home the belt. Representing Underground Flow, BreakinMIA and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, the 18-year-old is the youngest B-Girl to win the Red Bull BC One title.
After claiming the title, she said: "I've definitely dreamed about winning this belt many times, but what means the most to me from this experience isn't the belt. It isn't even the title. It’s deeper for me. I wanted to win, because if I did, I knew that whatever I have to say, people are going to listen to me. What I want to say first is that everyone is capable of winning, because I lost and I had to come back from that."
Judge Kleju said: "I am very happy for Logistx. I was teaching her many times in workshops. I could see her potential many years ago and always supported her. I was happy to see her killing it and going through every battle."
02
Amir
Amir represents the Predatorz crew and is the first B-Boy from Kazakhstan to win a Red Bull BC One title. His journey began as the champion of the Red Bull BC One Kazakhstan Cypher and two days prior to the world final he qualified by advancing through the Last Chance Cypher.
In the world final he beat Sunni from the UK, Denmark's Zoopreme, Flea Rock from the United States and finally Canada's Phil Wizard. Outstanding creativity, high control and unshakeable focus gave him the edge in his battles.
Judge El Nino said: "Amir stands out on the movement he chooses. If your natural movement is to go left, he would go right, on purpose, and just create something. I thought that was really dope."
Amir said: "I felt the power in my soul and in my mind. I'm glad that I could show that power here, on that stage."
03
What else was special in 2021
- For the first time in history, Red Bull BC One had a complete line-up of 16 competing B-Girls on the main stage.
- Despite not taking the win, Russian B-Girls represented strongly, claiming three out of the four semi-final spots. Legendary B-Girl Nadia, who's quoted as inspiration by former double Red Bull BC One champ Kastet and many B-Girls worldwide, made it to the semis – as far as Kastet herself.
- The Ruggeds had four B-Boys in the competition and were therefore the crew with the most competitors in one category.
- The country with the most dancers in the competition was Japan, with five entrants. Next was Russia with four competitors.
04
Relive the action
Red Bull BC One World Final