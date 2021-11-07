Logistx with the Head-Hollowback at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking

Logistx and Amir win the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021

The 18th Red Bull BC One World Final saw Logistx and Amir crowned as the new world champions. Check out what happened and watch a replay of the event below.
Written by FraGue Moser-Kindler
4 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One is the biggest one-on-one B-Boy …

Red Bull BC One World Final

The world's best breakers go head-to-head at Red …

Poland

Logistx

Californian B-Girl Logistx has been breaking …

United StatesUnited States

Amir

Amir from Kazakhstan made it into the Red Bull BC …

KazakhstanKazakhstan

Summary

  1. 1
    Logistx
  2. 2
    Amir
  3. 3
    What else was special in 2021
  4. 4
    Relive the action
The 18th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final went down in the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. Twelve invited B-Girls and B-Boys were chosen to compete and four more contestants per category earned entry via the Last Chance Cypher, where the champions of over 60 worldwide qualifying events fought for the remaining Top 16 Red Bull BC One World Final spots.
Red Bull BC One World Final in the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland on november 6, 2021
The venue of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021: ERGO Arena
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
The Judges – Beta Rawkus, Sarah Bee, Kleju, El Nino and Menno – had the challenging task of picking the winners from a lineup full of style, power and outstanding characters. Host Amjad and DJ Plash led the audience through the evening.
After the special edition Red Bull BC One World Final in Austria in 2020, which was live-stream only without any spectators in the arena, we could feel how the crowd's presence energised the dancers and made them go way harder in Gdansk – a testament to the importance and effect of the community in breaking.
Logistx of USA competes against Vavi of Russia in the Final of the Red Bull BC One B-girls World Final in the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021
The B-Girl final: Logistx vs Vavi
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
The B-Girls standing on the round stage of the Red Bull BC One World Final
The opening ceremony with the Top 16 B-Girls
© Little Shao
Johnny Fox does a freeze
Johnny Fox competing at the Red Bull BC One World Final
© Little Shao
Carito jumping backwards
Carito with her signature back headspring
© Romina Amato
Lee competing at the Red Bull BC One World Final
© Little Shao
Logistx in the battle against Vavi
© Little Shao
Thomaz competes at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021
© Little Shao
Nadia from Russia with her signature dolphin dive
© Little Shao
Zoopreme in the battle against Wild Jerry
© Little Shao
Finalist Vavi does a Hollowback
© Romina Amato
Jilou and Yell celebrating with Logistx
© Little Shao
After 30 exciting battles, the new champions of Red Bull BC One are Logistx from the USA and Amir from Kazakhstan.
01

Logistx

Logistx of the USA celebrates with her winners belts after the Red Bull BC One World Final at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Logistx is the Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion of 2021
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
The USA's Logistx is the third Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion and the first-ever B-Girl from the United States to take home the belt. Representing Underground Flow, BreakinMIA and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, the 18-year-old is the youngest B-Girl to win the Red Bull BC One title.
From the moment she set foot on the round stage, Logistx showed a multifaceted vocabulary of moves, detailed composition of her rounds and good musicality. She beat Yell from South Korea, Japan's Ayumi and Russians Nadia and Vavi.
B-Girl Logistx of USA competes at the Red Bull BC One B-girls World Final in the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021
Logistx on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
After claiming the title, she said: "I've definitely dreamed about winning this belt many times, but what means the most to me from this experience isn't the belt. It isn't even the title. It’s deeper for me. I wanted to win, because if I did, I knew that whatever I have to say, people are going to listen to me. What I want to say first is that everyone is capable of winning, because I lost and I had to come back from that."
Judge Kleju said: "I am very happy for Logistx. I was teaching her many times in workshops. I could see her potential many years ago and always supported her. I was happy to see her killing it and going through every battle."
02

Amir

Amir of Kazakhstan celebrates with his winners belts after the Red Bull BC One World Final at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on November 6, 2021.
Amir is the B-Boy champion of Red Bull BC One 2021
© Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool
Amir represents the Predatorz crew and is the first B-Boy from Kazakhstan to win a Red Bull BC One title. His journey began as the champion of the Red Bull BC One Kazakhstan Cypher and two days prior to the world final he qualified by advancing through the Last Chance Cypher.
In the world final he beat Sunni from the UK, Denmark's Zoopreme, Flea Rock from the United States and finally Canada's Phil Wizard. Outstanding creativity, high control and unshakeable focus gave him the edge in his battles.
B-Boy Amir of Kazakhstan competes against Phil Wizard of Canada in final of the Red Bull BC One World Final in the ERGO Arena in Gdansk, Poland on november 6, 2021
Amir scored with creativity and unconventional moves
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
Judge El Nino said: "Amir stands out on the movement he chooses. If your natural movement is to go left, he would go right, on purpose, and just create something. I thought that was really dope."
Amir said: "I felt the power in my soul and in my mind. I'm glad that I could show that power here, on that stage."
03

What else was special in 2021

  • For the first time in history, Red Bull BC One had a complete line-up of 16 competing B-Girls on the main stage.
  • Despite not taking the win, Russian B-Girls represented strongly, claiming three out of the four semi-final spots. Legendary B-Girl Nadia, who's quoted as inspiration by former double Red Bull BC One champ Kastet and many B-Girls worldwide, made it to the semis – as far as Kastet herself.
  • The Ruggeds had four B-Boys in the competition and were therefore the crew with the most competitors in one category.
  • The country with the most dancers in the competition was Japan, with five entrants. Next was Russia with four competitors.
04

Relive the action

Dance
Red Bull BC One World Final
Part of this story

Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One is the biggest one-on-one B-Boy …

Red Bull BC One World Final

The world's best breakers go head-to-head at Red …

Poland

Logistx

Californian B-Girl Logistx has been breaking …

United StatesUnited States

Amir

Amir from Kazakhstan made it into the Red Bull BC …

KazakhstanKazakhstan
Breaking
Dance