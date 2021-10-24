Meet the invited B-Girls in the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021

On Saturday, November 6, the 18th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final will go down in Gdansk, Poland. This year, for the first time, the competition will feature a full line-up of the 16 best B-Girls in the world, all battling to see who will win the prestigious Red Bull BC One World Final belt.

The first of its kind

B-Girls first entered the stage of the Red Bull BC One in 2017, when Ayumi was invited to compete alongside 15 B-Boys during the round stage of the competition.

The following year, the first Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final took place. Featuring four finalists battling it out on the big stage, Japan’s Ami took home the title. In 2019, the format stayed the same but this time it was Russian breaker Kastet who triumphed.

In 2020, there was a forced change to the format as only eight invited B-Girls and B-Boys contested the final via a live stream from Hanger-7 in Salzburg, Austria. Despite the change, it was Kastet who once again claimed the title.

That leads us to this year and another major change, as for the first time ever, the Red Bull BC One World Final will feature both 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls battling it out on the stage.

How it works

The B-Girl line-up has four spots reserved for the winners of the Last Chance Cypher. The other 12 finalists have been filled by the invited, wildcard contenders, selected from some of the best B-Girls on the international breaking scene.

Amongst the 12 invited B-Girls are previous BC One champions, Olympic medallists, BC One Cypher winners, Red Bull E-Battle winners and more. So, here is the complete list of the breakers who will compete for the title at this year’s Red Bull BC One World Final.

Kastet

B-Girl Kastet with her well-deserved championship belt © Little Shao

From Russia, representing 3:16 crew and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Kastet was crowned BC One world champion in 2019 and 2020. The only breaker to ever win the title two years in a row, she will be battling at the event for the fourth time and aiming to not only retain her title, but make history by winning three times in succession.

Ami

Ami, the first BC One B-Girl world champion © Little Shao

From Japan, representing Good Foot crew and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Ami was the winner of the first-ever Red Bull BC One World Finals B-Girl competition in 2018. She is also the winner of the 2017 Silverback Open and the 2019 WDSF World Championships, and will be battling at the World Finals for the third time.

Madmax

Madmax was crowned the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 B-Girl champion © Little Shao

From Belgium, representing Street Wizards and Belgium with Attitude crew, Madmax is the 2019 Red Bull E-Battle champion, the 2020 Red Bull BC One World Final runner-up and the 2021 Unbreakable B-Girl champion. She will be battling at the World Finals for the second time.

San Andrea

San Andrea is returning to the Red Bull BC One stage © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

From France, representing Rockerz Delight Kru, San Andrea won the 2018 Red Bull BC One Cypher France before finishing as the runner-up at the World Final. The 2019 Outbreak Europe B-Girl champion and the 2020 Legits Blast Champion, she will be back on the World Finals stage for the third time in her breaking career.

Ram

Ram from the Floorriorz crew © Yusuke Kashiwazaki / Red Bull Content Pool

From Japan, representing the Floorriorz crew, Ram won two gold medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. This will be her first time competing at the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Luma

Luma dancing at the 2019 Last Chance Cypher © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

From Colombia, representing Crew Peligrosos, Luma is the 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle champion and the 2021 Break Free B-Girl champion. This will be Luma’s second time competing in the Red Bull BC One World Final, having previously taken part in 2019.

Yell

Yell is freezing at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

From South Korea, representing Gamblerz crew, Yell won a silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and was also the winner of the 2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher South Korea. She will be back for a second time at the World Final, having previously competed in 2019.

Logistx

Logistx returns to the World Final © Ysanya Perez / Red Bull Content Pool

From the USA, representing Underground Flow crew and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Logistx is the 2018 Silverback B-Girl champion and the 2019 Taipei City B-Girl champion. She will be competing at the World Finals for the second time in her career.

Paulina

Paulina with an Elbow-Airfreeze © The Legits

From Poland, representing Breaknuts crew, Paulina is a two-time Outbreak Europe B-Girl champion and a two-time winner of the Unbreakable B-Girl championship. This will be her second time competing at the Red Bull BC One World Finals.

Sidi

Sidi does a freeze © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

From Greece, representing Blackout crew, Sidi won the 2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Greece and will be competing in the World Finals battle for the second time, after qualifying for the 2019 event.

Nadia

Nadia from Funky Style Crew © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

From Russia, representing Da Funky Style crew, Nadia is a long-standing veteran on the breaking scene. A winner of the Russian Breaking Championships and runner-up in the 2020 Red Bull BC One E-Battle, this will be her first time competing in the Red Bull BC One World Finals competition.

Carito

Carito from Argentina © Mikeila Borgia

From Argentina, representing the Superpoderosas crew, Carito was a runner-up in the 2020 Break Free Worldwide Championships and will be competing at the World Finals for the very first time.