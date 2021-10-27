These are the judges of the Red Bull BC One World Final and their criteria

On November 6, in Gdansk, Poland, 16 of the best B-Girls and B-Boys , from the international breaking scene, will compete to see who will become Red Bull BC One World Champion at the 18th edition of the competition. Five judges will make the all-important decisions to choose who wins the battles and who will ultimately take home the title.

The 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final judges are:

Beta Rawkus from the USA, representing Street Masters, Heart Breakerz and MF Kidz crew El Nino from the USA, representing Floor Lords and Squadron crew Sarah Bee from France, representing Zamounda crew Menno from the Netherlands, representing Hustle Kidz crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars. The only breaker to ever win three BC One World titles Kleju from Poland, representing Polskee Flavour, Funky Masons and Missionaries of Rhythm crew

To find out what the judges will be looking for, we sat down with them to talk about their criteria and ask them how they judge.

01 Top three things that give you the edge

What are the top three things you will be looking for when judging Red Bull BC One World Finals?

Beta: Creativity, soul and execution.

El Nino: How comfortable breakers are on the main stage, their presence and execution.

Sarah Bee: There is no top three things for me but come as you are, be in the moment, be confident and bring us into your world. Everything is important for me at this level of competition.

Menno: There are so many more things than just three but what’s really important for me is that somebody has something of their own. I want to see originality and creativity. I want to feel something when the dancer is dancing. And to me, the form of the body is extremely important as well, plus your battle attitude, variety of moves and musicality.

Kleju: I’m looking for musicality, which is being in the moment and being able to react to what the DJ is playing. Also, an original style, including the flavour of the dancer, nice shapes, flows and fresh ideas, but based within the classic breaking foundations. And battle strategy, being able to show confidence and the will to win in the battle.

02 Top three things that can make you lose

What are the top three things that, for you, might cause someone to lose on the World Finals stage?

Beta: A bad crash (an obvious one), but I believe if you almost crash and save it, that shows risk and experience. Also, if your shoes come off or you touch your opponent in a disrespectful manner.

El Nino: Getting lost in movement, crashing or burning out (running out of energy).

Sarah Bee: A lack of confidence, not living in the moment or repeating moves.

Menno: I think what’s important is the build-up from the rounds. It’s the surprise factor because we want to be surprised and not know what’s coming all the time. If the build-up is similar all the time and the other person comes really different all the time, then in my opinion, that might count heavier for your opponent.

Kleju: Crashing, losing flow and stamina and not connecting to the present moment.

03 Additional factors

Are there any other things you feel will be important factors to your judging of the World Finals?

Beta: I admire individuality, risk-takers and those who I feel their soul.

El Nino: Originality, flow and the element of surprise are big for me.

Sarah Bee: The Red Bull BC One World Final is a big stage, so for me, you need to take that into consideration when you step out. Don’t let the pressure get to you but make the stage your home.

Menno: The things I covered in my answers to the first and second questions.

Kleju: Who’s shining, who takes the day, feels it the most and is on point.

04 Round-for-round?

Do you like to judge round-for-round (who won more rounds), or another way you can explain?

Beta: Both. I believe both are just as important to be as fair as possible.

El Nino: I judge round-for-round, and I watch closely for biting, repeats and slip-ups. I also look for who is more well rounded in their sets.

Sarah Bee: For me, it’s the whole package but also what I will feel from the conversation between the dancers in the moment. Every round is important, and that’s why you need to be consistent, not showing your weakness at any moment, as this can cost you big time, regardless of who your opponent is.

Menno: I definitely judge round-for-round, but when it’s only a 2 or 1 round battle, I add in my personal taste more, looking at the approach used and really looking at the details. Breaking for me is about the details, but even more in a situation like that.

Kleju: I judge round-for-round, and some rounds might be tied for me.

05 What about ties?

Do you believe in ties when judging an event like Red Bull BC One World Final?

Beta: No, I do not believe in tie-breakers. I never tie.

El Nino: I believe in ties, but for the World Final, I always try my best to make a decision and pick a winner, even if it's based on the slightest thing.

Sarah Bee: Three round battles are, for me, enough rounds to make a decision without doing a tie.

Menno: I hate when judges tie at a World Finals because I am a competitor myself, and it’s just really annoying. It means you now are using your ammo that you might have needed in the next round, so no, I don’t really like ties. But, I have to admit, I gave some ties in my breaking career as a judge, although I really try not to. Sometimes it’s just a tie, as it can be really difficult to make a decision if it’s only a 1 or 2 round battle. In those cases, it can be equal, actually, especially if it’s a contrast of styles. Then you have to vote on what you prefer, but what you prefer might not always be the best. It’s a hard question, but if it were up to me, I would say everybody has to make a decision, with no ties allowed.

Kleju: Yes, I think it's very rare, but sometimes two people are equally on point and hungry, and then I want to see more.

06 Final advice

Do you have any advice you'd like to give to the World Finals competitors?

Beta: Be yourself and do what you do – it’s what got you here. Stay out of your own head and be present. And most importantly, have fun!

El Nino: Have fun, be confident and give it 100%.

Sarah Bee: Be confident, don’t just walk onto the stage but take the stage! This is an opportunity to show who you are, take it, have fun and enjoy the moment.

Menno: Study your material. Make sure everything is in your muscle memory and mind. Be mentally ready, including for the pressure. But enjoy it and don’t take it too heavily. Also, don’t kill yourself the week before, as there is nothing much you can do the week before the World Finals other than remembering all your details, steps and material. Focus on that, but give your body a break. Don’t kill yourself practising like an animal in the hotel all the time, because that will mess you up when you want to be at your full potential. Rest is really important, so take it and enjoy the ride. Everybody who is on that stage is a champion already, so you can be proud that you are there and don’t need to put too much pressure on yourself about not wanting to lose. And another really important thing is, don’t hold back.

Kleju: Be in the moment, take your time, enjoy it, have fun and give your best.