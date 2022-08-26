© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking
All you need to know about the Red Bull BC One World Final
Want to know where the Red Bull BC One World Final is taking place and how to watch it? Then this comprehensive guide to the breaking competition is a must-read.
Red Bull BC One is a global one-on-one breaking competition that has qualification events, called Red Bull BC One Cyphers, all around the world. The event series culminates in the annual Red Bull BC One World Final.
Bringing together the very best breakers on the planet, the competition is one that you simply can't afford to miss. So to make sure you have all the information, we've put together this helpful guide to the world final.
1 min
Get ready for the Red Bull BC One World Final
For its 19th edition, the Red Bull BC One World Final returns to New York City, the birthplace of hip-hop, to celebrate breaking heritage and crown this year’s world champions.
01
When and where is the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022?
The Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 is going down on November 12, 2022, in New York City, the birthplace of hip-hop.
02
Who will compete in the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022?
The line-up for the Red Bull BC One World Final consists of invited wildcard dancers, the winners of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle and the champions of the Red Bull BC One Cyphers. The wildcards are going directly to the top 16, while the national champs from the Cyphers will compete in the Last Chance Cypher to earn a pot in the top 16.
Lear all about the announced dancers in the articles linked below.
03
How to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final?
The best way to enjoy the Red Bull BC One World Final is, of course, on-site.
However, if you can't make it to New York then you can find a high-quality livestream via Red Bull TV on the event page on November 12. The exact time will be announced soon.
Download the free Red Bull TV app to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final – plus other brilliant dance content – on all your devices!
04
Where can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?
Ticketing information is not yet available.
More information will be added as soon it becomes available.