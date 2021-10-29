The Red Bull Big Wave Awards just wrapped and this is who bagged the wins

Surfing
Nothing is simple in the world right now, but if you're the kind of surfer who chases XXL swells around the planet, then you're used to switching your plans every time the wind and weather change their minds. This year, the World Surf League and Red Bull switched things up a little as well and the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards were the result.
Chris Coté was our man of the moment, hosting the live show in Los Angeles, as we shocked our winners with a string of door-knock videos to announce the results. As you can imagine, the surprise nature of the reveal caught a lot of our winners off-guard and led to some genuinely candid moments of emotion.
Watch a replay of the show:
Live show
On the ladies side of things Frenchwoman Justine Dupont took home three-quarters of the bacon, claiming Ride Of The Year, Performer Of The Year and the Biggest Tow award for her wave of a lifetime at Jaws. The only trophy left went to Paige Alms, who successfully defended her Biggest Paddle award with yet another Jaws bomb to keep the trophy in Maui.
For the men, Kai Lenny reminded us once again that he's built slightly differently and claimed both Performer Of The Year and the Biggest Paddle award. Peter Mel brought the house down, with his incredible Mavericks wave earning him Ride Of The Year, an honour he touchingly dedicated to his recently-passed mother. German heavy water specialist Sebastian Steudtner claimed the Biggest Tow trophy, with yet another Jaws bomb to add to his resume.
The full list of results is below, but first be sure to hit play on the video above to savour some of surfing's heaviest hitters caught completely unawares and out of their comfort zones for the rarest of fleeting moments. Enjoy.
Ride Of The Year – Women
- Justine Dupont – Jaws, 16/1/21 – Slater Berosky
- Maya Gabeira – Nazaré, 5/2/21 – Cesinha Feliciano
- Keala Kennelly – Himalays, 2/12/20 – Ken Kosada
- Paige Alms – Todos Santos, 11/1/21 – Mike Nulty
- Michelle de Bouillons – Nazaré, 22/2/21 – Cesinha Feliciano
Ride Of The Year – Men
- Peter Mel – Mavericks, 8/1/21 – Curt Myers
- Kai Lenny – Jaws, 2/12/20 – Elliot Leboe
- Kai Lenny – Jaws, 16/1/21 – Marcus Rodrigues
- Grant Baker – Mavericks, 11/12/20 – Richard Hallman
- Conor Maguire – Mullaghmore, 28/10/20 – Clem McInererney
Performer of the Year – Women
- Justine Dupont
- Maya Gabeira
- Paige Alms
- Keala Kennelly
- Michelle de Bouillons
Performer of the Year – Men
- Kai Lenny
- Peter Mel
- Grant Baker
- Sebastian Steudtner
- Conor Maguire
Biggest Paddle – Women
- Paige Alms – Todos Santos, 11/1/21 – Ryan Craig
- Keala Kennelly – Himalayas, 2/12/20 – Ken Kosada
- Justine Dupont – Mavericks, 8/12/20 – Pedro Bala
- Bianca Valenti – Mavericks, 12/1/21 – Curt Myers
- Justine Dupont – Jaws, 17/1/21 – Maui Cartel
Biggest Paddle – Men
- Kai Lenny – Jaws, 2/12/20 – Sebastian Tronolone Jr.
- Peter Mel – Mavericks, 8/1/21 – Pedro Bala
- Billy Kemper – Jaws, 2/12/20 – Sebastian Tronolone Jr.
- Grant Baker – Mavericks, 11/12/20 – Richard Hallman
- Peter Mel – Mavericks, 8/12/20 – Marcus Chambers
Biggest Tow – Women
- Justine Dupont – Jaws, 16/1/21 – Sebastian Tronolone Jr.
- Maya Gabeira – Nazaré, 29/10/20 – Jorge Leal
- Justine Dupont – Nazaré, 29/10/20 – Above Creators
- Maya Gabeira – Nazaré, 5/2/21 – Luis de Sá
- Justine Dupont – Mavericks, 1/1/21 – Pedro Bala
Biggest Tow – Men
- Sebastian Steudtner – Nazaré 1, 29/10/20 – Jorge Leal
- Kai Lenny – Jaws, 16/1/21 – Marcus Rodrigues
- Connor Maguire – Mullaghmore, 28/10/20 – Clem McInerney
- Sebastian Steudner – Nazaré 2, 29/10/20 – Jorge Leal
- Lucas Chianca – Nazaré, 29/10/20 – Pedro Miranda