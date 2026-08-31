Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 delivers surprise winners in Marseille

The seventh edition of Red Bull Bowl Rippers, returning to Marseille after a three-year break, saw Olympic silver medalist Tom Schaar triumph in the men’s competition and rising French star Nana Taboulet claim victory in the women’s event.

Held across three days at Marseille's legendary Bowl du Prado, Red Bull Bowl Rippers featured an intriguing mix of established names and up-and-coming talent who competed in a format that favours creativity and style.

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The women’s competition featured 25 of the world’s best skaters, but only six advanced to the final. Following the individual runs and the jam session, it was 17-year-old debutant Taboulet who took home the title thanks to her bold lines and full utilisation of the bowl.

Nana Taboulet proved the future of bowl skating is in safe hands © Pierre-Antoine Lalaude/Red Bull Content Pool

Proving that the skate scene is in safe hands for years to come, the podium featured two fellow teenagers as 15-year-old Mizuho Hasegawa of Japan finished in second, while 19-year-old American Ruby Lilly took third.

The men’s field was equally stacked, with 38 skaters starting out in qualifying. That number was whittled down to six for a thrilling final that featured rising star Gavin Bottger and defending champion Danny León .

However, it was American Schar who emerged victorious after throwing a huge 540 tailgrab over the spine. Australian Kieran Woolley took second place and Spain’s León completed the podium, while local favourite Tom Martin (who won the amateur competition in 2023) finished in fourth place.

Tom Schaar soars at Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 © Pierre-Antoine Lalaude/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026: results

Men's final

Tom Schaar (USA) — 94.7pts

Kieran Woolley (AUS) — 90.3

Danny León (ESP) — 89.3

Tom Martin (FRA) — 86

Gavin Bottger (USA) — 81.3

Hampus Winberg (SWE) — 80.3

Women's final

Nana Taboulet (FRA) — 82.3pts

Mizuho Hasegawa (JPN) — 80.7

Ruby Lilley (USA) — 78.7

Bryce Ava Wettstein (USA) — 77

Minna Stess (USA) — 75.3

Emilie Alexandre (FRA) — 73.7

02 Everything you need to know about Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026

Gavin Bottger impressed as he made it through to the men's final © Tim Aguilar/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 Where did Red Bull Bowl Rippers take place? The event was held at the Skate Park du Prado in Marseille, France. What is the format for Red Bull Bowl Rippers? Red Bull Bowl Rippers consists of a unique format. Competitors first complete a 45-second solo run before a signature multi-rider jam session where up to six skaters ride simultaneously. How does the judging work at Red Bull Bowl Rippers? The solo run makes up 20 percent of the total score, while the jam session makes up 80 percent. Riders are judged on use of the bowl, technicality, risk-taking, amplitude and style. Who won the previous edition of Red Bull Bowl Rippers? The sixth edition of Red Bull Bowl Rippers saw American Bryce Wettstein claim victory in the women's event, while Spain's Danny León triumphed in the men's competition.

03 Watch a full replay from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026

To relive all the best moments from a thrilling contest in Marseille, you can watch a full replay of the final day from Red Bull Bowl Rippers 2026 in the video below on Red Bull's YouTube channel: