Here's why Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Libertadores is going to be fun

Red Bull Bragantino have enjoyed a remarkable rise in the last few years. Playing in the Brazilian third division as recently as 2018, the team won promotion in successive seasons to reach the top flight in 2020, then finished runners-up in the Copa Sudamericana last year.

This season they embark on a new adventure as alongside playing in Série A, they will take part in the Copa Libertadores for the first time, an intriguing prospect for the club.

Here are eight things to look out for as ‘Braga’ write another chapter in their history:

01 They have an attacking young team

With their high tempo and attacking style, Red Bull Bragantino are a distinctive force in Brazil. Counter-pressing is a key aspect of their play and, when they lose the ball in attack, they immediately look to win it back by forcing the opposition into mistakes.

The club also has the aim of becoming a talent centre for South America, as CEO Thiago Scuro explained last year. "Our scouts work all around South America and every time we find a young player with our profile, we make a move," he said. The senior squad currently includes young players from Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Uruguay.

Red Bull Bragantino are a team on the rise © Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino Red Bull Bragantino's goalkeeper Cleiton © Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino Maurício Barbieri, head coach of Red Bull Bragantino © Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Red Bull Bragantino centre-back Leo Ortiz © Carla Carniel/Getty Images Red Bull Bragantino's Artur celebrates at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium © Carla Carniel/Getty Images Sporting Director Thiago Scuro wants Brazilian football to embrace change © Divulgação/Red Bull Bragantino Coach Maurício Barbieri never played professional football © Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino Artur's performances earned him a place on the Brazil national team © Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino

02 The squad has been strengthened

During the winter break, Braga concentrated their efforts on keeping players they already had. They bought several players who had previously been playing for them on loan, including winger Helinho, defenders Natan and Luan Cândido and midfielder Eric Ramires.

The most prominent new signing was right-back José Hurtado from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle. Other newcomers include attacking midfielder Hyoran, on loan from Atlético Mineiro, and forward Carlos Eduardo from Palmeiras.

03 They started the year strongly in the Paulista

Brazil is different from most other countries in that it kicks off the season with state championships before the Brazilian Série A gets underway in April. In Braga’s case, they take part in the Paulista (state of São Paulo) championship, the biggest and most keenly contested in the country which they themselves won in 1991.

This season they enjoyed a promising campaign by reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2007 before narrowly losing 2-1 to Palmeiras.

04 The iconic Copa Libertadores awaits for the first ever time

The Copa Libertadores is South America's answer to the Champions League, with eight groups of four in the main competition followed by a knockout stage and a final which, from 2019 onwards, has been played as a one-off match in a neutral stadium.

But, while the Champions League has the glamour, the Copa Libertadores is in some ways a much tougher proposition. It’s a more open contest and, logistically, much more demanding. The distances are much greater and teams face matches played in draining heat or high altitude, in front of passionate, intimidating crowds.

05 And they got an exciting draw…

In Vélez Sarsfield and Estudiantes of Argentina and Nacional of Uruguay, all three of their opponents in Group C are previous winners of the competition. But despite the calibre of teams, Braga will be happy to avoid any of the really long trips to Colombia and Venezuela – or any matches at high altitude, particularly in Ecuador or Bolivia. Brazil's recent dominance in the Copa is also another cause of optimism, the last three champions have all been Brazilian clubs.

06 Their coach Mauricio Barbieri has modern ideas

Mauricio Barbieri has a modern style of coaching © Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

Barbieri, in charge since September 2020, is one of the youngest coaches in Brazil and already the longest-serving among the 20 clubs that will take part in the Brazilian Serie A this year. The 41-year-old, who did not play professionally himself, likes his teams to dominate matches , take the initiative and press high, a style of play which is still quite rare in Brazilian club football.

At the same time, he recognises the importance of understanding the characteristics of the players and the philosophy and history of the club where he's working. In particular, he allows space for individual talents to shine, something which has always been a characteristic of Brazilian football.

07 Artur is aiming to claim a place in Brazil's World Cup squad

One of the outstanding individuals in the team is winger Artur, the team’s leading scorer in the Copa Sudamericana last year with seven goals. An exhilarating player to watch, he’s at his happiest when running at defenders down the right flank, then cutting inside and shooting with his left foot.

His performances even earned him a call-up to the Brazil squad last September. Getting into the squad is notoriously difficult for players who are not based in Europe, but a good campaign in the Copa Libertadores could give Artur the visibility he needs to claim a place on the plane to Qatar.

08 In Bruninho, they have an exciting young talent

Young midfielder Bruninho is ready for a big 2022 © Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino

Bruninho - full name Bruno Gonçalves de Jesus - initially played futsal like Neymar Jr before joining Red Bull Brasil and then Braga. He boasts speed and trickery, as he showed when he dribbled his way through a crowded penalty area to score a stunning goal in the renowned Copa São Paulo junior tournament.

The 19-year-old also scored a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Internacional in only his second professional game. However, he kept his feet on the ground when asked about his hopes for this season. "I’m going to work with the aim of having more time on the pitch," he said. "I am sure that the coach will need all the players in the squad, so I’m ready to help out where possible."